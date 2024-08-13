'We're taking on the best horse in Europe' - Japanese star Durezza all set for City Of Troy clash in Juddmonte

The connections of Japanese hope Durezza , who will provide a global angle to the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York next Wednesday, are excited about taking on the "best horse in Europe" in City Of Troy in the Knavesmire feature.

Durezza, a four-year-old who is best known in his home country for winning the Japanese St Leger, will attempt to go one better than his countryman Zenno Rob Roy, who finished runner-up to Electrocutionist in the Juddmonte International in 2005.

July Cup winner Agnes World (2000) and Nassau Stakes heroine Deirdre (2019) are the two previous British Group 1 winners for Japan, and Durezza is a 25-1 chance to join that list.

The four-year-old is owned by Carrot Farm, whose interests are affiliated with Northern Farm, for whom racing manager Yusuke Sai was supervising events at Charlie Fellowes’s yard in Newmarket this morning.

He said: “Durezza arrived on August 4 and he did his first proper workout on the Al Bahathri on Sunday morning. It was always the plan to come to the Juddmonte, but things didn’t go well on his last start in Japan.

"We’ve watched him carefully since then and decided to come over here as there are so few options for Grade 1 races in Japan in the summertime.”

Durezza: Japanese St Leger winner is being aimed at the Japan Cup

When Zenno Rob Roy ran in the Juddmonte he came as a Japan Cup winner, which is a race Durezza's connections have earmarked, with Sai adding: “His main target is the Japan Cup for which he would qualify for a bonus just by running in the Juddmonte International.

"He’s coming back after a nice break and although he won the Japanese St Leger he is not short of speed, and we think his best trip is between ten and 12 furlongs."

On the bigger picture and the prospect of taking on Derby and Eclipse winner City Of Troy at York, Sai was under no illusions.

“For me, the Juddmonte International is the best race in Europe. We are excited about running against City Of Troy, who looks to be the best horse in Europe right now," he said.

"Winning a Group 1 overseas is a big deal for Northern Farm, which is why we send horses like Equinox to Dubai and the Breeders’ Cup every year.”

Japanese-based Frenchman Christophe Lemaire will fly in for the ride on Durezza next week.

Sai added: “He didn’t ride him last time in Japan as he was recovering from an injury he suffered in Dubai, but he’s fine now and obviously has plenty of experience of European tracks.”

Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 York, August 21)

Paddy Power: 4-6 City Of Troy, 7 Calandagan, 8 Alflaila, Ambiente Friendly, 10 White Birch, 14 Ghostwriter, Zarakem, 16 Economics, 20 King's Gambit, 25 Docklands, Durezza, Matsuri, 33 bar

