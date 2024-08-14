Racing Post logo
York Ebor festival
premium

Maljoom confirmed for Juddmonte and connections consider Bluestocking bid as rivals queue up to tackle City Of Troy

City Of Troy (left) sees off Ghostwriter (middle) and Al Riffa (right) in the Coral-Eclipse
City Of Troy is odds-on for the Juddmonte International but potential rivals are not running scared

The task facing City Of Troy in next week’s Juddmonte International continued to grow on Wednesday as connections of Bluestocking said the race was under consideration for their Group 1 winner and William Haggas confirmed Maljoom is set to step up in trip for the race.

City Of Troy is a general 8-13 shot to claim his fourth Group 1 victory in the International, the opening-day highlight of next week’s Ebor meeting on the Knavesmire, but he is set to face a significantly stronger field than the five rivals he saw off when winning last month’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Ghostwriter is set to renew rivalry from that day, while Royal Ascot winner Calandagan and York Stakes winner Alflaila are also set to add spice to a mix that might include Bluestocking, a warm favourite for the following day’s Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks. She has been cut to 12-1 (from 33) for the International.

Senior features writer
Reporter

Published on inYork Ebor festival

