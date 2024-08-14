- More
Maljoom confirmed for Juddmonte and connections consider Bluestocking bid as rivals queue up to tackle City Of Troy
The task facing City Of Troy in next week’s Juddmonte International continued to grow on Wednesday as connections of Bluestocking said the race was under consideration for their Group 1 winner and William Haggas confirmed Maljoom is set to step up in trip for the race.
City Of Troy is a general 8-13 shot to claim his fourth Group 1 victory in the International, the opening-day highlight of next week’s Ebor meeting on the Knavesmire, but he is set to face a significantly stronger field than the five rivals he saw off when winning last month’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.
Ghostwriter is set to renew rivalry from that day, while Royal Ascot winner Calandagan and York Stakes winner Alflaila are also set to add spice to a mix that might include Bluestocking, a warm favourite for the following day’s Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks. She has been cut to 12-1 (from 33) for the International.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for an Ebor festival special
- The race of the season? Assessing the main contenders for next week’s Juddmonte International at York
- 'You have to choose your battles to win the war' - Sunway and Caius Chorister to skip York in favour of autumn targets
- 'We’ve been without one for two summers now' - York chief hits out at lack of nationwide marketing campaign
- Ed Bethell on weather watch for Regional as trainer prepares his sprint star for Nunthorpe clash with Big Evs and Asfoora
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for an Ebor festival special
- The race of the season? Assessing the main contenders for next week’s Juddmonte International at York
- 'You have to choose your battles to win the war' - Sunway and Caius Chorister to skip York in favour of autumn targets
- 'We’ve been without one for two summers now' - York chief hits out at lack of nationwide marketing campaign
- Ed Bethell on weather watch for Regional as trainer prepares his sprint star for Nunthorpe clash with Big Evs and Asfoora