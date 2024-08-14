The race of the season? Assessing the main contenders for next week’s Juddmonte International at York

The Juddmonte International headlines the opening day of York's Ebor festival next Wednesday and a star-studded field looks set to line up for the 1m2½f Group 1. Here, we assess the key players . . .

Form: 11-911

Strengths: Labelled as “our Frankel” by Michael Tabor last year, City Of Troy has an almost spotless record on his CV. The one blip came in the 2,000 Guineas when he finished ninth of 11, but he put that run behind him to win the Derby in awe-inspiring fashion. Although his one-length victory in last month’s Eclipse at odds of 1-4 didn’t blow anyone away, the runner-up, Al Riffa, won Sunday’s Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin by five lengths to frank the form. Furthermore, beating the likes of Haatem and Alyanaabi as a two-year-old is strong form.

City Of Troy (left) sees off Ghostwriter (middle) and Al Riffa (right) in the Coral-Eclipse

Weaknesses: The official going at York is currently good to firm, good in places and the son of Justify has never raced on anything quicker than good. His two best efforts on Racing Post Ratings were achieved on soft in the Dewhurst Stakes (123) and good to soft in the Derby (125), and his dam (Together Forever) won the 2014 Fillies’ Mile on soft. The influence of Justify on his sire’s side will help him with the quick ground, but this new challenge will be interesting.

Odds: 4-6

Form: 3-4123

Strengths: Since his reappearance fourth in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket in April, Ambiente Friendly has been a consistent performer at the very top. He comfortably saw off Illinois, the Queen’s Vase winner and current ante-post favourite for the Great Voltigeur, by four and a half lengths in the Lingfield Derby Trial before his second-place effort behind City Of Troy in the Derby. Even though he did not win on his next start in the Irish Derby, his performance was solid and there was no disgrace in finishing around the likes of Los Angeles, Sunway and Matsuri. He was keen in the early stages of the Irish Derby and faded in the final furlong, so dropping back in trip should be beneficial.

Ambiente Friendly: looking to reverse Derby form with City Of Troy Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: While he warrants his place in a race like this, more is needed to reverse the Epsom form. He had a fair crack at City Of Troy in the Derby – where he was the last horse off the bridle – and Los Angeles (3rd in the Derby) outbattled him in the Irish equivalent. The galloping nature of York is different to a stiff course like the Curragh, though.

Odds: 8-1

Form: /15-41

Strengths: Although he is five, we probably haven’t got to the bottom of Alflaila yet due to how little we have seen of him over the last two seasons. The son of Dark Angel has had four runs since his Darley Stakes victory in October 2022, the most recent of which resulted in a win in the York Stakes. He conceded 9lb to King’s Gambit there, who was an eyecatching second in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot. Furthermore, his run when fifth in the 2023 Irish Champion Stakes has worked out well as Auguste Rodin (winner), Luxembourg (second) and King Of Steel (fourth) have all won Group 1s since.

Alflaila (left) wins the York Stakes Credit: John Grossick

Weaknesses: There looks to be no guaranteed front-runner who will set the pace. A few horses have done it in the past, notably City Of Troy and Japanese raider Durezza, but the race could set up for a horse to sit prominent and dictate the pace. Alflaila prefers to sit at the rear of the field before passing horses late, so if there is a slow pace up front, he could struggle to do this.

Odds: 8-1

Form: 1-2111

Strengths: Having won his last three races, Calandagan is an unexposed type who, like City Of Troy and Ambiente Friendly, gets a 7lb weight-for-age allowance from his elders. The Gleneagles gelding was thoroughly impressive on his British debut in the King Edward VII Stakes when he beat the William Haggas-trained Space Legend. His final two furlongs were run in 24.34 seconds, the 13th quickest of Royal Ascot 2024 and the fastest of all races run over 1m4f or further. He also finished third to Metropolitan, the subsequent French 2,000 Guineas winner and St James’s Palace Stakes third, on debut in August 2023.

Calandagan: has won his last three starts Credit: Patrick McCann

Weaknesses: Having been a strong stayer over 1m4f, the drop in trip is an interesting move and his dam, Calayana, won on soft ground over 1m6f. It's also a concern that the second, third and fourth from the King Edward VII Stakes have all come out and lost subsequently, so the form of that race hasn’t worked out too well.

Odds: 8-1

Form: 84-111

Strengths: White Birch was a decent three-year-old last season and has improved markedly in 2024. The Ulysses colt got the job done in the Alleged Stakes in April before winning comfortably in the Mooresbridge Stakes soon after. The John Murphy-trained grey then won his first Group 1 when putting three lengths between himself and the 2023 Derby winner Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Classic winner was backed into 11-10 on the day and finished eight lengths ahead of the third, Crypto Force, but White Birch glided past him in the final furlong to score impressively. He’s clearly improved over the winter and the ceiling to his potential has not yet been found.

White Birch: first run since winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann

Weaknesses: He will have been away from the track for 87 days by the time the Juddmonte comes around and he was ruled out of the Eclipse due to an unsatisfactory blood test, so he could well be on the comeback trail.

Odds: 16-1

How about the rest?

There is strong international representation this year, including Zarakem who finished three-quarters of a length behind Auguste Rodin in last month’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. The 2023 Japanese St Leger winner, Durezza , is also set to compete. Ghostwriter produced a career-best effort when third to City Of Troy in the Eclipse while King’s Gambit could tackle his first Group 1.

Verdict

City Of Troy will be a short price to continue his run of Group 1 wins, but Alflaila has great form in the book and is three from four at York. He has to give weight away, but he pulled a big performance out of the bag to win the York Stakes off a slow pace and is set for another bold bid at his favourite track.

