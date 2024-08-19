'It's a massive result for me' - Sean Kirrane back on board Live In The Dream for Nunthorpe defence

Jockey Sean Kirrane is thrilled to be back on Live In The Dream when the pair bid to defend their crown in Friday's Group 1 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35 ) at York.

Kirrane landed the biggest prize of his career in the race 12 months ago when the Adam West-trained sprinter caused a 28-1 shock on the Knavesmire.

Live In The Dream has yet to return to the winner's enclosure in six starts since despite some respectable efforts, most recently when fourth in the King George Qatar Stakes this month.

Jason Hart replaced Kirrane in the saddle for the latest start at Goodwood but the familiar partnership is to be restored for the day three highlight of York's Ebor meeting and Kirrane is ecstatic to get the ride back.

"I'm delighted to get back on him," he said. "At the start of last week, Adam and the owners went for dinner and had a chat about the Nunthorpe. They decided they would like me back on for the race, which is great.

"I've had a lot to do with the horse since he was two and from the first time I sat on him I felt something in him. I've got every confidence in the horse's chances, but whatever happens just to be back on him is already a massive result for me."

Live In The Dream: won the Nunthorpe under Sean Kirrane last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Live In The Dream was a length and three-quarters behind Big Evs at Goodwood and Kirrane believes the return to York will showcase his true pace and boost his chances of landing another Group 1 contest.

He said: "I thought he ran a cracker at Goodwood and Jason gave him a great ride. The King George was in the equation for him last year, but we felt the course would take away his early speed advantage with it being such a sharp track.

"It sort of did this year and I would have ridden him the exact same way as Jason did. That race sets him up well for York and he has another opportunity to flash his early speed."

Big Evs, Australian sprinter Asfoora and Believing, the three horses who finished in front of Live In The Dream at Goodwood, all remain in contention among 15 entries for the Nunthorpe. Big Evs emerged on top at Goodwood, but the King Charles III Stakes winner Asfoora is the general 2-1 favourite with bookmakers.

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35 York, Friday)

Paddy Power: 2 Asfoora, 4 Big Evs, 7 Bradsell, Regional, 8 Believing, 10 Live In The Dream, 12 Washington Heights, 14 Starlust, 16 bar

