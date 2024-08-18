- More
Vauban poised to contest Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday as Willie Mullins firms up Ebor festival plans
Vauban is poised to contest the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday which could provide a launchpad for another crack at the Lexus Melbourne Cup in November as Willie Mullins divulges his plans for this week's Sky Bet Ebor festival.
The six-year-old travelled over to Flemington last year amid plenty of fanfare as he went off 9-2 favourite for the prestigious handicap, but he underperformed, finishing 14th of 22.
A three-time Grade 1 winner over jumps, including the Triumph Hurdle in 2022, Vauban returned this season with a runner-up effort in the Yorkshire Cup before finishing fourth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, beaten nine lengths by Kyprios.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- Who remains in contention for the Ebor at York on Saturday?
- 'It's a massive result for me' - Sean Kirrane back on board Live In The Dream for Nunthorpe defence
- Confirmed runners and riders for a star-studded Juddmonte International on day one of York's Ebor festival
- How have Derby winners fared in the Juddmonte International?
- What's on this week: York takes centre stage for four-day Ebor meeting including red-hot Juddmonte International
- Who remains in contention for the Ebor at York on Saturday?
- 'It's a massive result for me' - Sean Kirrane back on board Live In The Dream for Nunthorpe defence
- Confirmed runners and riders for a star-studded Juddmonte International on day one of York's Ebor festival
- How have Derby winners fared in the Juddmonte International?
- What's on this week: York takes centre stage for four-day Ebor meeting including red-hot Juddmonte International