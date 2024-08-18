Racing Post logo
York Ebor festival
premium

Vauban poised to contest Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday as Willie Mullins firms up Ebor festival plans

Vauban: easy winner at Royal Ascot last season for Willie Mullins
Vauban: will tackle the Lonsdale Cup at YorkCredit: Alex Pantling (Getty Images)

Vauban is poised to contest the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday which could provide a launchpad for another crack at the Lexus Melbourne Cup in November as Willie Mullins divulges his plans for this week's Sky Bet Ebor festival.

The six-year-old travelled over to Flemington last year amid plenty of fanfare as he went off 9-2 favourite for the prestigious handicap, but he underperformed, finishing 14th of 22. 

A three-time Grade 1 winner over jumps, including the Triumph Hurdle in 2022, Vauban returned this season with a runner-up effort in the Yorkshire Cup before finishing fourth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, beaten nine lengths by Kyprios.

