Watch: 'Frankie celebrates like he's won the Nunthorpe' - Luke Morris goes from the saddle to the commentary booth

Four jockeys have put their commentary skills to the test by calling home their victorious Nunthorpe rides ahead of this week's York's Ebor festival.

Preceding the four-day meeting, which begins on Wednesday, Luke Morris, Jason Hart, Paul Mulrennan and Sean Kirrane all took part in the commentary exercise that saw them revisit their winning rides in the Nunthorpe Stakes.

Morris tried his hand at commentating as he called home his victory onboard Marsha in 2017 . Reflecting on his narrow victory over the Frankie Dettori-ridden Lady Aurelia, he said: "It was a magical day. She'd been a Group 1 winner in the Abbaye the previous year and had been very impressive on her comeback run in the Palace House.

"It was probably a stronger Nunthorpe with the likes of Bataash and Lady Aurelia, so she went in there a little bit under the radar with no pressure because we didn't think she could beat the big two. It turned out to be a fantastic race and she brought her A game."

Morris and Dettori fought it out until the line on their respective mounts and commentating on the finish, he said: "Now they head in to the final few strides it begins to get tight. It's a heads up, heads down, and it could have gone either way. Frankie celebrates like he's won the Nunthorpe, but the judge however will decide."

Mulrennan commentated on his win on Mecca's Angel 2016, while Hart, who steered Highfield Princess to success in 2022, also took part alongside Kirrane, who won with Live In The Dream last year.

The exercise was led by ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles, who said: "I was amazed at how well they all did with this – much better than I would do on a horse! This was loads of fun and just highlighted what a bunch of professionals they are."

The challenge is one of a few activities being completed by jockeys at the four-day meeting and was created to engage, entertain and educate both those attending York and those watching from home.

Other events taking place at York this week include autograph signing sessions, a pop-up jockey gym, race-riding demonstrations, tipping advice from two retired classic-winning jockeys and special stickers on jockeys' breeches that will identify them by surname.

