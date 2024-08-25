Harry Wilson had 3-1 and 14-1 winners in his last column - find out his tips for the ITV action on Sunday

Harry Wilson found 3-1 and 14-1 winners on day four of the Ebor festival and is back with his advice for all six races from Goodwood and Beverley on ITV on Sunday . . .

1.50 Goodwood

Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Lasting Love

This will be about who handles conditions best and the one who looks sure to be suited by them is Lasting Love. She was a good third on her debut on soft ground at Doncaster in September, when she was strong in the market, and did all her best work at the finish, although she hung her chance away next time at Newbury. Two defeats since have come on quick ground and there's every chance she'll get back on track here.

Lasting Love 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.05 Beverley

Churchill Tyres Sprint Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Bella Kopella

Bella Kopella has been in good form over 5f recently, winning over course and distance in May and going close back here last month. She was well backed for a Sunday Series race at Pontefract last time but found 6f on that stiff track too far. She's on the same mark as for her last win and should go well.

Bella Kopella 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

2.25 Goodwood

William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Orbaan

I strongly fancied Orbaan for the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood, but he was trapped on the rail and didn't get a run at all. There wasn't enough pace on last time at Beverley, so that's best ignored, and he's still very well handicapped on his old form, while he's got some classy form at Goodwood, including on soft ground.

Orbaan 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

2.40 Beverley

Churchill Tyres Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Ludo's Landing

Ludo's Landing has held his form well this year without winning very often, but he was impressive over this course and distance in June, when beating two subsequent winners in clear-cut fashion, and a return here could see him get back to winning ways.

Ludo's Landing 14:40 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

3.00 Goodwood

William Hill First Race Special Today Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Wodao

Wodao showed useful form when trained in Ireland, notably winning a Listed race and finishing runner-up in a Group 3, and made a very respectable stable debut for Jamie Osborne in a competitive handicap at Newcastle after a long break. Connections have been waiting for softer ground and he can outrun likely big odds.

Wodao 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

3.35 Goodwood

William Hill Most Top Price Runners Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Rhoscolyn

Rhoscolyn has three duck eggs next to his name since winning at Epsom in May, including at Glorious Goodwood last time when he got no run. That run aside, he's got a very good record at the track, winning four times. He's not ground dependent, but those victories came on soft or heavy ground and if the rain arrives, he will be hard to stop.

Rhoscolyn 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: David O'Meara

