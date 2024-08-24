- More
Analysis: Ebor exhibition on Magical Zoe showcases the brilliance of 'world class' Billy Lee on the biggest stage
Ask Paddy Twomey to describe Billy Lee and he will always use the same two words – world class.
"He rode my first ever winner so he's been with me from the very start. He's very cool, very talented," Twomey told me earlier this year, before adding those same two words yet again: "He's world class."
Commitments at home, basically his huge popularity among Irish trainers, mean he doesn't get out of the country too often, but he snubbed eight races at the Curragh for one ride at York on Saturday. He didn't half make the most of it.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- 'Everyone is completely heartbroken' - connections of Crystal Delight pay tribute to their 'noble warrior'
- Ebor: 'It all fell into place' - Magical Zoe lands massive touch for jumps wizard Henry de Bromhead
- 33-1 Breege causes major shock in City of York as John Gosden explains odds-on Audience's underperformance
- George Boughey targets Flying Five to break Believing's Group 1 duck - and she could be joined by Asfoora and Starlust
- 2024 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- 'Everyone is completely heartbroken' - connections of Crystal Delight pay tribute to their 'noble warrior'
- Ebor: 'It all fell into place' - Magical Zoe lands massive touch for jumps wizard Henry de Bromhead
- 33-1 Breege causes major shock in City of York as John Gosden explains odds-on Audience's underperformance
- George Boughey targets Flying Five to break Believing's Group 1 duck - and she could be joined by Asfoora and Starlust
- 2024 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch