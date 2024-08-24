Analysis: Ebor exhibition on Magical Zoe showcases the brilliance of 'world class' Billy Lee on the biggest stage

Ask Paddy Twomey to describe Billy Lee and he will always use the same two words – world class.

"He rode my first ever winner so he's been with me from the very start. He's very cool, very talented," Twomey told me earlier this year, before adding those same two words yet again: "He's world class."

Commitments at home, basically his huge popularity among Irish trainers, mean he doesn't get out of the country too often, but he snubbed eight races at the Curragh for one ride at York on Saturday. He didn't half make the most of it.