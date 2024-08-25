- More
'The best three-year-old in the country' - Fierceness sets up City Of Troy clash in Breeders' Cup Classic after Travers Stakes win
Fierceness got the better of Thorpedo Anna to land the Grade 1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga and set up a Breeders' Cup clash with Juddmonte International hero City Of Troy.
Trained by Todd Pletcher, who celebrated the 200th top-level victory of his career, the three-year-old followed up success in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes last month to hold off the late challenge from Thorpedo Anna. Sierra Leone, the 7-4 favourite, was a further length and three-quarters behind in third.
The $1.25 million (£947,000) contest often provides clues for the Breeders' Cup Classic and Fierceness, who won the Juvenile Dirt at last year's end-of-season highlight, has strengthened his claims for the Del Mar event. He was made 3-1 favourite by Paddy Power, with Aidan O'Brien's City Of Troy a 4-1 shot with the same firm, although bet365 shortened him to just 5-1.
It was the first time Fierceness has recorded back-to-back victories and owner-breeder Mike Repole is confident he can put up another good fight in the end-of-season Grade 1.
"This is the best three-year-old in the country right now. I don't think anyone can deny it," Repole told Bloodhorse. "He's pretty special and he's going to be pretty tough in the Breeders' Cup Classic."
The consistency of Fierceness has been questioned in the past – he was a major disappointment when sent off favourite for the Kentucky Derby in May – but Pletcher has always retained plenty of confidence in the colt.
Pletcher added: "Honestly, I was amazed the day after the Jim Dandy. When he came out, he was full of himself.
"And you know, everyone was asking me why he was running well every other time, and does he give you any signs or signals that he's not going to run well. The answer has always been no. He always trains exceptionally well. He doesn't give you negative signs, but he had never given me so many positive signs leading into this race.
"The way he was eating, his energy level, the way he was galloping, his breezes were super. He did them easily. Everything was giving me confidence to run him back in four weeks."
Godolphin chase home winner
Charlie Appleby had to settle for second and third in the Grade 1 Sword Dancer Stakes after the Christophe Clement-trained Far Bridge made all to land the spoils.
Measured Time, who was ridden by William Buick and sent off favourite, was unable to follow up his Manhattan Stakes success at the track in June as he finished a length behind the winner.
Stablemate Silver Knott was also coming into the race on the back of a Graded victory at the track, but the son of Lope De Vega was a further three and one-quarter lengths back in third.
Breeders' Cup Classic (Nov 2, Del Mar)
Paddy Power: 3-1 Fierceness, 4 City Of Troy, 9 Arthurs Ride, 10 Forever Young, Sierra Leone, 16 Muth, Dornoch, 20 Mindframe, Nysos, 22 bar
City Of Troy 'is the best horse I've trained' says Aidan O'Brien after star colt makes all in Juddmonte International
There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in the most anticipated race of the season
