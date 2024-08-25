'I gave the horse every chance to win outright and I don't think there was anything in my riding that detracted from that'

The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

We always did think it. Everything he's done from the day we trained him suggested that. He was the most special horse we ever had

Aidan O'Brien lauds City Of Troy following his Juddmonte International triumph

City Of Troy 'is the best horse I've trained' says Aidan O'Brien after star colt makes all in Juddmonte International

It's been a pretty amazing way back. If you'd told me then that we'd be winning a Nunthorpe, I'd have said the chances would've been 0.5 per cent. I immediately thought it'd be saving him for a stallion job

Archie Watson hails the way Bradsell has come back from serious injury to win the Nunthorpe

Brilliant Bradsell rises to the top again with 'astonishing' performance for more Group 1 glory

I gave the horse absolutely every chance to win the race outright and I don't think there was anything in my riding that detracted from that. I don't understand how they can say I should have won outright

Callum Shepherd insists he did not fail to ride out to the finish in a controversial race at Kempton on Wednesday night

'I simply did not stop riding' - Callum Shepherd 'absolutely stunned' at 18-day ban and questions photo-finish

We're unbelievably sick. There has been so much sacrifice to get the horse geared up for this one day and now the guys in the yard have got their heads down

Adam West is heartbroken that Live In The Dream was not able to take his place in the Nunthorpe again

'There has been so much sacrifice for this one day' - heartbreak for Live In The Dream team as bruised foot forces Nunthorpe absence

You'd have to be very impressed with him. You'd have to like everything he's doing at the moment

Aidan O'Brien is keen on unbeaten Acomb winner The Lion In Winter as a top prospect

'You'd have to be very impressed with him' - The Lion In Winter clear favourite for next year's Classics after awesome Acomb win

She's a typical example of Galileo. No matter if there's no more left, if their legs can move they'll put them out there. Ninety-nine per cent of thoroughbreds will get faint-hearted at that stage, haul up the flag, but they don't. They're so genuine

O'Brien reflects on the late sire after Content took the Yorkshire Oaks and became Galileo's 100th individual Group or Grade 1 winner

'She's a typical example of her sire' - Aidan O'Brien's praise for Galileo as daughter Content toughs it out in Yorkshire Oaks

Willie called me before the race – that doesn't happen very often unless there's something wrong. He said there were no excuses today and we'd go very close. He was bang on

Rich Ricci had an inkling that Vauban would run a huge race in the Lonsdale Cup ahead of another trip to Australia

'He was wound up today' - Melbourne Cup-bound Vauban back to winning ways in tight finish to Lonsdale Cup

Read these next:

Brilliant Bradsell rises to the top again with 'astonishing' performance for more Group 1 glory

City Of Troy 'is the best horse I've trained' says Aidan O'Brien after star colt makes all in Juddmonte International

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.