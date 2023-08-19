Flying juvenile Big Evs supplemented for Nunthorpe as 19 stand their ground at confirmation stage

Andrea Atzeni has a live Group 1 chance on his final week riding in Britain after coming in for the ride on Big Evs, who has been supplemented for next Friday’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

The jockey, who will relocate to Hong Kong after next week’s Ebor meeting, will take over from Jason Hart on Mick Appleby’s sprinter.

Hart has ridden Big Evs on all three of his starts but is committed to last year’s winner Highfield Princess, who is the general 7-4 favourite to defend her crown in the 5f sprint worth £500,000. The pair make up two of the 19 confirmations.

Big Evs improved markedly on his debut second at Redcar in May to land the Windsor Castle and followed up that Listed Royal Ascot success with victory in the Molecomb last time.

Success in that Group 3 event at Glorious Goodwood has convinced owners Paul and Rachael Teasdale, whose Bedford Flyer was 12th in the 2021 Nunthorpe, to supplement Big Evs at a cost of £40,000.

The son of Blue Point will receive 21lb from Highfield Princess and 22lb from King’s Stand winner Bradsell as he bids to become the first two-year-old to land the Nunthorpe since Kingsgate Native in 2007.

“He’s in good order. He did a good piece of work this morning," Appleby, who is bidding to train his first Group 1 winner, said on Saturday.

“He’ll probably have one more piece of work on Wednesday. I’m delighted with him. It’s a long time since a two-year-old has won the Nunthorpe. So, yes, it’s a big ask for him, but hopefully he’s going there with a very good chance at the weights. Jason doesn’t ride as he is on Highfield Princess. Andrea Atzeni rides.”

Big Evs beat Purosangue by a neck on soft ground at Glorious Goodwood, while his blistering three-length success at the royal meeting came on good to firm ground.

The going on the Knavesmire is good and asked what favourable conditions for his juvenile would be, Appleby said: “Good, good to firm. We got away with it at Goodwood. It wasn’t his ideal ground.”

Twelve remain in contention for Lonsdale Cup

Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn, Ascot Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami and Coltrane were among 12 confirmations for the Group 2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup .

Quickthorn, whose trainer Hughie Morrison said earlier this week is only '50-50' to turn up at York, won this race 12 months ago in remarkably similar style to his Goodwood rout.

Emily Dickinson, who finished second at Goodwood, and Melbourne Cup favourite Vauban were among those not confirmed.

