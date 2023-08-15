Runaway Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn '50-50' to bid for Lonsdale Cup repeat at York next week

Hughie Morrison has issued a word of warning to punters considering backing his runaway Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn in next week's Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup, describing his chances of running as 50-50.

On Tuesday the six-year-old was a best-price 9-2 joint favourite with Gregory with William Hill, but Morrison warned that while a trip to the Knavesmire next Friday remained plan A, he was concerned the race may come too soon just 24 days on from his Goodwood success.

Quickthorn announced himself as a major force in the staying division with a similarly dominant front-running display under Tom Marquand in last year's Lonsdale Cup, before disappointing at Longchamp and Ascot, and Morrison is mindful of his tendency to go off the boil in autumn.