Runaway Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn '50-50' to bid for Lonsdale Cup repeat at York next week

Hughie Morrison has issued a word of warning to punters considering backing his runaway Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn in next week's Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup, describing his chances of running as 50-50.
On Tuesday the six-year-old was a best-price 9-2 joint favourite with Gregory with William Hill, but Morrison warned that while a trip to the Knavesmire next Friday remained plan A, he was concerned the race may come too soon just 24 days on from his Goodwood success.
Quickthorn announced himself as a major force in the staying division with a similarly dominant front-running display under Tom Marquand in last year's Lonsdale Cup, before disappointing at Longchamp and Ascot, and Morrison is mindful of his tendency to go off the boil in autumn.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in