Who remains in contention for the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks at next week's Ebor festival?

Irish Oaks heroine Savethelastdance remains on course for the Yorkshire Oaks (3.35 ) next Thursday, with 13 fillies and mares among the confirmations for the Group 1 contest.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the three-year-old daughter of Galileo bounced back from defeat at Epsom to deny Bluestocking by half a length in the Irish Oaks.

Savethelastdance is the 2-1 favourite with Paddy Power, with the reopposing Bluestocking next in the market at 7-2.

O'Brien could also be represented by Irish Oaks fifth Warm Heart, who finished five-and-a-half lengths behind her stablemate at the Curragh.

A field of 27 was whittled down to 13, with Oaks winner Soul Sister and Coronation Cup scorer Emily Upjohn two notable absentees.

Soul Sister was last seen finishing third behind Feed The Flame in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp and Emily Upjohn, who is also trained by John and Thady Gosden, was a disappointing seventh of ten in the King George at Ascot at the end of last month.

The Gosdens, however, could saddle multiple Group 2 winner Free Wind , while recent Nassau Stakes scorer Al Husn is chasing a career four-timer and could bid to register a second successive top-level victory.

Pretty Polly winner Via Sistina , who is trained by George Boughey, remains in contention to run, but has been declared for the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet in Deauville on Sunday.

Yorkshire Oaks confirmations

Al Husn

Free Wind

Poptronic

Rosscarbery

Sea Silk Road

Stay Alert

Via Sistina

Bluestocking

Lambada

Novakai

Red Riding Hood

Savethelastdance

Warm Heart

Yorkshire Oaks (3.35 York, Thursday)

Paddy Power: 2-1 Savethelastdance, 7-2 Bluestocking, 4 Free Wind, 6 Al Husn, 10 Rosscarbery, 12 Stay Alert, 14 Novakai, 16 Poptronic, Via Sistina, Warm Heart, 20 bar

Relief Rally: impressive winner of the Super Sprint Credit: Edward Whitaker

Relief Rally leads the line in Lowther

Impressive Super Sprint winner Relief Rally featured among 12 confirmations for the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on Thursday (1.50 ), with the O'Brien-trained Cherry Blossom being supplemented for the race.

Trained by William Haggas, Relief Rally stormed to a three-length success on her last start at Newbury and is on course to tackle six furlongs for the first time in her career.

Cherry Blossom produced an eyecatching display when running out a five-length winner at the Curragh on only her second start and the Ballydoyle maestro will bid to win this race for the first time since Fairyland in 2018.

O'Brien is expected to hold a strong hand in the contest with Pearls And Rubies and Sweetest also among the confirmations. Godolphin and Charlie Appleby could be represented by Listed Newmarket winner Star Of Mystery .

Trainer Karl Burke has won two of the last four runnings of this Group 2 and could bid to strengthen his excellent record with Beautiful Diamond , while Dorothy Lawrence is another two-year-old who remains in contention for the trainer.

Confirmed runners for the Lowther Stakes

Beautiful Diamond

Cherry Blossom

Dorothy Lawrence

Flora Of Bermuda

Gunzburg

Pearls And Rubies

Pretty Crystal

Queen’s Guard

Relief Rally

Star Of Mystery

Sweetest

Symbology

