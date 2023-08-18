River Tiber faces last-minute canter to determine Morny participation after missing work

The Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber will work on Saturday morning before Aidan O'Brien makes a decision on whether or not to run him in the Group 1 Sumbe Prix Morny on Sunday.

The son of Wootton Bassett is challenging the leading local hope Ramatuelle for favouritism with most bookmakers, but O'Brien wants to be certain that he is in prime shape to take on his biggest challenge to date in the €350,000 feature.

Speaking at the Arqana August Yearling Sales, Coolmore's MV Magnier told the Racing Post: "Hopefully Aidan will run River Tiber on Sunday. He’s going to canter him tomorrow and if he’s happy enough then we’ll go, but he did miss a week of work two weeks ago so he’s a bit worried about his fitness."

Magnier added: "He was just a little bit sore, it was nothing serious."

River Tiber posted a ten-length debut success on soft ground at Navan in April and could be face testing conditions again after Deauville was hit with 22 millimetres of rain on Friday morning, turning the going heavy.

He followed up with a comfortable conditions race win at Naas the following month, before justifying huge market confidence when getting the better of Army Ethos by a neck at odds of 11-8 at Royal Ascot.

The form has since been given a major boost thanks to Coventry third Bucanero Fuerte's dominant success in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes last Saturday.

