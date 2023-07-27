'It wasn't an easy decision to make – it's life changing' - Andrea Atzeni ready for Hong Kong challenge

Andrea Atzeni is relishing the new challenge of riding in Hong Kong after admitting to the difficulties of going freelance this year.

The Classic-winning jockey will move at the end of August under an initial six-month contract but hopes to stay longer after struggling to find good rides in his first season without a retainer in nine years.

Atzeni, who has won 26 Group 1 races in a 16-year career in Britain, parted with owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum at the start of the year after previously holding a position with Qatar Racing, and will head abroad after being offered a position in Hong Kong.

He said: "Hong Kong Jockey Club approached me a while back and were keen for me to go over there for a bit of time, with the possibility of going full-time. It was a phone call I wasn't really expecting to be honest, I was surprised and didn't know what to do.

"It wasn't an easy decision to make – it's life changing. I've been thinking it over for just over a month and I sat down and spoke to a few people and came to the conclusion this was a good opportunity."

Atzeni is hoping to end on a high note with Giavellotto in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday – a race he won twice on Stradivarius in 2017 and 2018 – before his final week in Britain at the Ebor meeting, after which he will fly out to Hong Kong for the opening meeting of the season on September 10.

While he has struggled to pick up good rides this year, with 24 winners so far in 2023, the jockey said his difficult season had not prompted the decision to move abroad.

"This was my first year as a freelance jockey after being a retained rider for ten years," he said. "It's a long time and it was a big change but that hasn't played too much into the decision as Hong Kong Jockey Club approached me.

"Not having a stable behind you – things are difficult, very difficult. It's hard to get good rides and hasn't been easy, but I always saw myself at some stage moving away. I always thought about the US or Australia or Hong Kong, and this just came along at the right time.

"In a sense I'm lucky because I have a girlfriend but I don't have kids, so it makes it easier to move around the world. I'll head out there on August 27 for the barrier trials and from there we'll see how it goes.

"I've ridden all over the world, so it's not completely new to me but it's a different lifestyle and way of racing. I'm looking forward to that challenge but I'm hardly thinking about Hong Kong right now. At the moment I'm here and working hard and that's where my focus is."

