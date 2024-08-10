Clive Cox hopeful lightning can strike twice for Jeff Smith when Ghostwriter takes on City Of Troy in Juddmonte cracker

Jeff Smith has already famously beaten a Derby hero in the Juddmonte International (3.35 ) and Clive Cox hopes the ground stays dry to boost the owner's chances of doing so again with Ghostwriter at York this month.

Smith’s purple and blue silks were carried to glory by Arabian Queen nine years ago, when she inflicted the first defeat of Golden Horn’s career at 50-1, and Smith is set to be represented this time by Ghostwriter, who is 16-1 for the Ebor festival highlight, against Epsom winner City Of Troy.



Ghostwriter was last seen finishing third to City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse last month on soft ground, but Cox hopes the recent dry weather holds ahead of the Knavesmire clash in which he could also come up against the likes of Ambiente Friendly , Calandagan and Alflaila .

He said: "With his previous record, Jeff's no stranger to this competition and success and I hope he'll be lucky again. Ghostwriter's in a really good place and we're very pleased with him and looking forward to York.

"He ran a blinder at Sandown, especially considering the ground had a lot of rain the night before and was easier than ideal for him. His form shows he thrives on better ground and hopefully conditions are a bit drier beforehand this time."

Ghostwriter was two lengths behind City Of Troy at Sandown, but previously finished in front of him when fourth in the 2,000 Guineas.

Reflecting on his Sandown run, Cox added: "He gave City Of Troy a bit of competition and for a moment I thought it was going to really go for him. We were absolutely pleased with that and we've still got an exciting horse to be competing at this level in one of the races of the season."

Cox could saddle another big-race hope at York with Temple Stakes hero Kerdos in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35 ) on August 23. However, he is not a certain runner following his King George Qatar Stakes fifth last week.

Kerdos: may take in Nunthorpe Stakes at York Credit: john grossick

"He ran a blinder at Goodwood under a Group 2 penalty," the trainer said. "He travelled sweetly and conditions were probably just dry enough for him. We'll just see how things are as it was only a week ago, and it will depend on how he feels.

"He's also in the Flying Five and the Abbaye, and autumn ground will provide his favoured conditions with ease in them."

Cox also said a decision on whether James's Delight , who landed a Listed race at Deauville last time, contests the Phoenix Sprint (3.25 ) at the Curragh on Saturday will be made on Thursday morning.

3.35 York, August 21, Juddmonte International Stakes (Group 1)

Ladbrokes: 4-6 City Of Troy, 8 Alflaila, Ambiente Friendly, Calandagan, White Birch, 10 Economics, 14 Zarakem, 16 Auguste Rodin, Bluestocking, Durezza, Ghostwriter, 20 bar

