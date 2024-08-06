Durezza settles into British life ahead of his bid to give Japan Juddmonte International glory

Japan's quest for third British Group 1 has edged a step closer as Durezza has settled into Newmarket life ahead of his tilt at the Juddmonte International Stakes at York's Ebor meeting this month.

The Japanese St Leger winner will bid to join Agnes World and Deirdre as a top-level scorer in Britain, and is currently based with Charlie Fellowes. The last Japanese horse to contest the Juddmonte was Cheval Grand in 2019, while Zenno Rob Roy came closest to winning it when a neck second to Electrocutionist in 2005.

Durezza can be backed at prices ranging from 16-1 to 33-1 for the York showpiece on August 21, with the Derby and Eclipse winner City Of Troy heading the market at a general 11-10.

The four-year-old is owned by Carrot Farm, whose interests are affiliated with Northern Farm, and their international affairs team representative Yusuke Sai issued a positive bulletin.

Christophe Lemaire will be reunited with Durezza on the Knavesmire

"He arrived safely, he is settling well and his appetite is great, he looks really well," he told Idol Horse. “We still haven’t done anything with him, this morning we just had him walking but we’re really happy with him and he seems to be happy in his big box here.

"Mr Yahara [groom and work rider] tells me he’s a smart horse. Sometimes that’s in a good way and sometimes he can be a little bit cheeky. He really knows what’s going on. He watches and takes in everything going on around him."

Durezza's trainer Tomohito Ozeki managed the careers of Grade 1 winners Glory Vase and Red Falx, while he also saddled Through Seven Seas to finish fourth in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe behind Ace Impact. He will arrive in Britain on August 14.

Christophe Lemaire, who rode Durezza to his biggest success at Kyoto last October, has been booked to ride at York.

3.35 York, August 21, Juddmonte International Stakes (Group 1)

Sky Bet: 10-11 City Of Troy, 7 Ambiente Friendly, 8 Calandagan, Economics, 9 Alflaila, 11 King's Gambit, 12 Ghostwriter, Zarakem, 14 Bluestocking, White Birch, 20 Auguste Rodin, Israr, Maljoom, 25s bar

