Any horse they send here is worth noting - four trainers to follow at York's Dante meeting

The Dante festival at York is the annual curtain raiser on the Knavesmire and the next three days will be action-packed and full of talking points, giving us plenty of clues for the upcoming Classics. Here, we take a look at the in-form trainers to follow over the coming days . . .

Karl Burke was crowned top trainer at the track in 2022 with ten winners from 59 runners, which included four victories during last year's Dante meeting. He has registered three winners from his last seven runners and is currently operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

He currently holds 15 entries across the three days, with Gimcrack second a highlight in the Duke Of York Clipper Stakes () on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned bids for Classic trial glory in the Musidora () on Wednesday, while lines up in the Group 2 Dante () on Thursday.

Other entries worth noting on day two are () and (), who both won at this meeting last season.

William Haggas has finished inside the top five of most successful trainers at York in each of the last four years and operated at a 24 per cent strike rate last season, which included two winners at this festival.

He has started this campaign in solid form, operating at an 18 per cent strike-rate, and has won Wednesday's opening 1m4f handicap () for the last two seasons. He bids for more success in the race with progressive four-year-old , who is owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum. has also been declared for the race.

Hamish: was a smart winner of the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last week Credit: Edward Whitaker

Other notable entries for the Newmarket-based trainer are in the Group 2 Middleton Fillies' Stakes () on Thursday and last-time-out winner in the Yorkshire Cup ( on Friday.

The father-son combination of Simon and Ed Crisford had a terrific time on the Knavesmire last season, yielding five winners from eight runners which resulted in a strike-rate of 63 per cent. Admittedly, you could argue they targeted York sparingly, but with that record any horse they send here is worth noting.

They are currently operating at a 20 per cent strike-rate over the last 14 days and have five entries this week, including who runs for owners Rabbah Racing.

Interestingly, the three-year-old colt held an entry for the Dante but the joint-trainers have opted for the closing handicap () on day two. He is now rated 96 and his seasonal debut when third behind Derby favourite Military Order looks top form.





David O'Meara has sent more runners to York over the past five seasons than he has done anywhere else. He targets the track again and it's no surprise that stable jockey Daniel Tudhope has been the leading rider here for three of the last four seasons.

Summerghand: features at York on Wednesday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The duo's strong combination on the Knavesmire is worth following and they warmed-up for the meeting with success for Pisanello at Hamilton last weekend and they will have plenty for the handicaps this week.

O'Meara has 16 entries at York over the next three days, including top sprinting handicappers , and . An interesting runner for the yard is 600,000gns purchase , who is set to make his debut in a 6f maiden () on Thursday.

