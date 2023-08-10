Nunthorpe or Flying Five? Art Power team monitoring weather and likely opposition before deciding on next target

Smart sprinter Art Power remains a possible contender for the Nunthorpe Stakes at York but could head straight to the Curragh to defend his unbeaten record in Ireland.

King Power Racing's six-year-old has won the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes over 6f and the Sapphire Stakes over 5f at the Curragh this season, making it four from four on the course.

He holds an entry in the Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh but is also in the Coolmore-sponsored Nunthorpe at York a fortnight on Friday.

Asked about which of the two options he was likely to take up, trainer Tim Easterby said: "We aren't sure yet, we haven't decided which to run in. We want to see what the ground's like and what turns up. Five furlongs is no problem to him and he seems to like the Curragh."

Art Power: 5-5 record in Ireland Credit: Caroline Norris

Art Power finished fifth in the Prix Maurice de Gheest over 6½f at Deauville last Sunday, leading to over a furlong out then keeping on again to be beaten two and a half lengths by King Gold.

"He ran a super race in France but he just can't quicken on that sticky, heavy ground," Easterby said. "He stayed right to the line and nearly got fourth at the finish, he's super game."

Art Power, who was gelded before the start of this season, has also won the Group 3 Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh in the last two years and in 2020 he took the Lacken Stakes at Naas, his first race in Ireland.

He has yet to win in Group 1 company, coming closest when third in the then Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2021. He finished sixth in the Nunthorpe in 2020, a year before stablemate Winter Power triumphed at York for King Power.

Art Power is a best-priced 20-1 chance for the £500,000 contest this season, with last year's winner Highfield Princess a general 7-4 favourite.

