Possible showers expected on Friday morning ahead of Yorkshire Cup

Rain could arrive for the final day of the Dante festival at York as conditions remain good to firm, good in places ahead of the feature Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes () on Friday.

The staying Group 2 contest, won last year by the recently retired Stradivarius, headlines the action on the third day of York's May meeting and while the going was maintained following watering by clerk of the course Anthea Leigh, showers could hit the track ahead of the opening Listed contest ().

Leigh said: "The ground is good to firm, good in places after being dry overnight. We irrigated with 2mm on the whole course after racing yesterday just to replace what we'd lost. We've also moved the rails out to provide a bit of fresh ground for the final day.

"It's cloudy and a little overcast at the moment but still dry for now. There is a chance of light rain but we might not get it, we'll have to wait and see. Earlier this morning they said showers may hit by 8am but conditions seem to be clearing up and it's much brighter now."

The opening Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes is one of two Listed contests to feature on Friday's card and will be broadcast on ITV4 alongside the Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes (). However, the Yorkshire Cup is sure to draw the most interest, with last year's St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov taking on Dubai World Cup 1-2 Broome and Siskany in his first start as a four-year-old.

The Meydan rivals are neck and neck in the market for the £180,000 contest at 5-2, while Eldar Eldarov drifted on Friday morning to 5-1 (from 9-2).

Non-runners

York

2.25 Urban Decay (temperature)

5.15 Dream For Gold (temperature)

Newbury

1.30 Calonne (going)

3.15 Fox Island (runny nose)

4.20 Talisman (not eaten up)

5.26 Far Horizon (lame)

Posted at 8.45am

