ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV4 on Friday
1.50 York
Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 5f
Persian Dreamer, a decisive scorer on his debut at Newmarket last month, is one of two previous winners in the field for Dominic Ffrench Davis and Amo Racing along with Treasure Storm. Karl Burke is also doubly represented with Got To Love A Grey and Dorothy Lawrence in a race he won last year.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: PERSIAN DREAMER
Commanding winner on last month's debut at Newmarket and has leading claims
2.05 Newbury
Unibet Handicap, 1m2f
Mustazeed made a successful stable debut for Harry Eustace when beating reopposing pair Time Interval and Tuxedo Junction over course and distance last month. Fast Steps and Wisper are other last-time-out winners to consider.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: MUSTAZEED
Had four of these behind when making a successful stable debut over course and distance last month
2.25 York
Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m
Last year's Group 3 Dick Poole winner Juliet Sierra went on to finish fifth in the Cheveley Park and has to give 5lb to all her rivals. Silver Lady and Queen For You represent powerful connections and are among a host of highly promising types for what promises to be an informative contest.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: QUEEN FOR YOU
Won six-runner novice at Ascot (1m, good) 16 days ago by two lengths, looking brimful of promise
3.00 York
Knights Solicitors Handicap, 1m2½f
Course-and-distance winners Eeetee, Spirit Dancer and Aramaic, who returns from an absence of 608 days, all have major claims on form. Andrew Balding sends out the unexposed Nobel, the mount of Oisin Murphy, and topweight Masekela, who was fourth in last year's Derby.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: MARHABA THE CHAMP
Wind op since disappointing end to last season; looked very promising on penultimate run
3.35 York
Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2), 1m6f
Quickthorn won last year's Lonsdale Cup at the course by a staggering 14 lengths from Coltrane, who has since emerged as a top-class stayer. Last year's St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov has to concede weight all round on his seasonal return, while Dubai Gold Cup one-two Broome and Siskany meet again after just a neck split them at Meydan in March.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: SISKANY
Major chance of reversing placings with Broome judged on what they did in Dubai Gold Cup
4.10 York
Darley Novice Stakes, 1m
Shadwell hold strong claims with two main contenders in this three-year-old novice, with Jim Crowley siding with Wood Ditton runner-up Kathab over Mostabshir. New Business was one place behind Kathab at Newmarket last month when sent off favourite.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: KATHAB
Runner-up in the Wood Ditton and open to improvement for top trainer; key player
ITV7 tips and predictions
Race 1, 1.50 York: PERSIAN DREAMER
Race 2, 2.05 Newbury: MUSTAZEED
Race 3, 2.25 York: QUEEN FOR YOU
Race 4, 3.00 York: MARHABA THE CHAMP
Race 5, 3.15 Newbury: RESOLUTE MAN
Race 6, 3.35 York: SISKANY
Race 7, 4.10 York: KATHAB
