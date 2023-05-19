'It's nice to be back' - Marco Botti revels in Giavellotto's shock success in Yorkshire Cup

By his own admission, trainer Marco Botti has had a quiet few years but in improving young stayer Giavellotto he has found a flagbearer to spark a serious revival.

Giavellotto showed his potential with a huge run in last year's St Leger, when he was promoted to third after suffering interference, and he confirmed that promise and more with a shock 14-1 success in the Yorkshire Cup.

The race was again not without incident. Giavellotto shifted left under Andrea Atzeni once he hit the front in the final 100 yards, hampering the retreating Quickthorn, who in turn interfered with third-placed Broome.

Botti and owner-breeder Francesca Franchini were forced to wait what seemed like an eternity for the result of the stewards' inquiry, but once it came the elation was clear.

"It's very important," said Botti. "It's been a couple of quiet years and to have a horse of this calibre is great for everybody. The owner bred the horse, so it's great.

"We keep selling the nice horses and once they leave the yard, it's a challenge to find the next one but I'm delighted we've got one and hopefully we'll enjoy more good days. It's nice to be back."

Around a decade ago, Botti was a regular in the major races at home and abroad with the likes of Tac De Boistron, Excelebration and Gitano Hernando.

Those types have been harder to come by since and in many ways Giavellotto has been a bit of a wildcard for his Italian connections, having risen up the ranks.

"We ran him in the St Leger last year after he won a handicap and he ran a huge race there when things didn't go his way," said Botti. "He didn't have much luck in Dubai with the wide draw, but we've always thought he was a very good stayer and he's still very lightly raced.

"He's proved he's up to this level. He's still a little bit immature and for a four-year-old he's still quite babyish mentally, but he'll just get better."

Marco Botti: trainer of Giavellotto Credit: Edward Whitaker

This Group 2 is widely viewed as a trial for Royal Ascot but there will be no Gold Cup bid for the winner.

"The Gold Cup won't be the race for him as he needs a galloping track," said Botti. "The long-time plan would be the Melbourne Cup and I'll discuss with the owner what we do next. He stays two miles without any doubt."

The Gold Cup is firmly on the agenda for runner-up Eldar Eldarov, with last year's St Leger hero cut into 5-1 (from 6) after getting within half a length of the winner.

His trainer Roger Varian said: "He ran like he was the best in the field. He gave the winner 5lb and Broome 2lb. It was a really good run and you'd think the Gold Cup would suit him. We look forward to that."

The stewards deemed the interference in the closing stages had not improved Giavellotto's placing, although Atzeni was suspended for four days for careless riding (June 4-7).

Franchini, who is from Milan, appeared more relieved than anyone else to keep the race in the stewards' room.

Speaking with the help of Botti as an interpreter, she said: "I was quite nervous because last year in the St Leger things didn't go to plan and it was frustrating he didn't get a clear run. We lost the mare [Gerika] this year – she was unbelievable for our family and this is an important result."

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.