Confirmed runners and riders for the Dante at York on Thursday

Wood Ditton winner Passenger will face 11 rivals when stepping up to Group 2 company on his second start in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes () at York on Thursday.

Sir Michael Stoute won this race with subsequent Derby winner Desert Crown last year and Passenger is a general 20-1 shot for the Epsom Classic. He does, however, need to be supplemented for the big race on June 3.

Ryan Moore rode the son of Ulysses to a three-length debut success at Newmarket last month but Richard Kingscote takes over in the saddle, with Moore riding the Aidan O'Brien-trained Continuous.

Continuous won both starts at two, including a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud, but is not entered in the Derby. He is entered in the King Edward VII Stakes, the Irish Derby and the Eclipse later in the season.

The John Murphy-trained White Birch is the other runner from Ireland and arrives on the back of a Group 3 win in the Ballysax at Leopardstown last month.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick won the Dante with subsequent Derby third Hurricane Lane in 2021 and they team up with last year's Zetland winner Flying Honours.

He will have to reverse last year's debut form around with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Epictetus. Frankie Dettori's mount finished his two-year-old campaign with a fine second to Auguste Rodin in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster and made a successful return in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last month.

James Ferguson runs the unbeaten Canberra Legend, who took his record to 2-2 when winning the Listed Feilden Stakes at Newmarket last month. Daniel Muscutt maintains the partnership on the exciting colt, while Oisin Murphy is aboard Craven runner-up The Foxes for Andrew Balding.

Dante runners and riders

Canberra Legend Daniel Muscutt

Continuous Ryan Moore

Dancing Magic Kieran Shoemark

Dear My Friend Andrea Atzeni

Epictetus Frankie Dettori

Flying Honours William Buick

Killybegs Warrior Franny Norton

King Of Steel Kevin Stott

Liberty Lane Clifford Lee

Passenger Richard Kingscote

The Foxes Oisin Murphy

White Birch Shane Foley

Free Wind returns in Middleton

Free Wind bids for a Group 2 hat-trick on her return in the similarly-sponsored Middleton Stakes ().

The George Strawbridge-owned five-year-old, trained by the Gosdens, won the Park Hill at Doncaster at the end of her three-year-old campaign and was successful in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock on her sole start last year. She is reunited with Dettori, who has a 2-2 record on the talented mare.

Her opposition includes last year's Ribblesdale runner-up Sea Silk Road for William Haggas, who won this race with Lilac Road in 2022. Sea Silk Road is partnered by William Buick, with Tom Marquand riding at Salisbury.

Last year's German Oaks winner Toskana Belle has her first start for Roger Varian. She won the top-level prize at Dusseldorf under Kerrin McEvoy and was second in a Grade 3 for Frankie Dettori at Aqueduct when last in action in September. She is partnered by David Egan on her stable debut.

Middleton runners and riders

Aristia Sean Levey

Toskana Belle David Egan

Free Wind Frankie Dettori

Poptronic Sam James

Rogue Millennium Jack Mitchell

Sea Silk Road William Buick

State Occasion Ryan Moore

Stay Alert Oisin Murphy

