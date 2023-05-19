'She will definitely go to Ascot' - Listed one-two for juvenile powerhouse Karl Burke

Watch out. Karl Burke had a storming season with his two-year-olds in 2022 and they could be on the rampage once again.

A one-two in the Marygate Fillies' Stakes here 12 months ago paved the way for a glorious juvenile campaign, with 43 wins in Britain, more than £1.4 million in prize-money and victories in the Queen Mary Stakes, Chesham, Lowther and Redcar Two Year Old Trophy.

The North Yorkshire trainer grabbed the first two places in the same Listed race again on Friday with Got To Love A Grey and Dorothy Lawrence, and is expecting great things from an even stronger team this season.

"That's our eighth two-year-old winner," he said. "We've got off to a great start and there are some lovely Dubawis, Frankels and Galileos to come later on so we have a nice team. We have 75 on the books, maybe a few more."

Sam James's mount Got To Love A Grey started a shorter price than her stablemate, but Burke said: "I thought Dorothy Lawrence would beat the winner. She's quick and she travelled strongly there but didn't quite see it out as well as Got To Love A Grey, who's so honest and such a lovely filly.

"Got To Love A Grey will definitely go to Ascot. You need to stay well there, so it probably makes sense to go for the Queen Mary. I'd be quite happy to send Dorothy Lawrence as well but Ryan Moore thought we should pot hunt a race first."

The pair were Burke's only runners on the final day of a meeting of near-misses for the yard.

"It's been a frustrating week," the trainer said. "We've had lots of seconds and thirds, and we'd picked up over £100,000 in prize-money over two days without having a winner. This was needed!"

Heaven sent

Sounds Of Heaven gave Ireland its first winner at the meeting this week when landing the Listed Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes over a mile for Jessica Harrington.

The 14-1 shot was ridden by Ronan Whelan, who knew the outsider had a chance and said: "On paper it looked a nice race, there were a lot of unexposed fillies, none more so than our own. Jessie and her team weren't sending her over here just to make up the numbers.

"I think she rode like a filly who's going to improve a huge amount. I got there a little bit soon and she got a little bit lonely, she had a blow and there's a lot more to come from her.

"As the year goes on she'll get stronger and she can step up in trip. She's a credit to herself and the team, she's an exciting filly."

Most impressive

Mostabshir bounced back so well from his fifth place in the Craven Stakes that he received a quote of just 14-1 for the St James's Palace Stakes from Paddy Power.

After his five-length novice win here, joint-trainer John Gosden blamed the ground for his modest reappearance effort last month. He said: "The grass gallops were closed in Newmarket, we were training on all-weathers – you go and run on deep ground and he didn't like it. We get him back on the first summer ground we've had this year and it's a different result.

"When a jockey tells you they've quickened twice, it's worth noting. It was a good performance, he was giving 6lb to the opposition."

Attendance up

A crowd of 30,617 over the three days of the Dante meeting was a two per cent increase on last year.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship, said: "We're delighted, especially as rail works all but closed the East Coast line on Wednesday, and we're grateful for the support."

