The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from St Leger day at Doncaster on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on St Leger day at Doncaster on Saturday . . .

Call Me Ginger (2.25 Doncaster)

This seven-year-old was awarded first place by the stewards in the Betfred Portland in controversial circumstances a year ago but he looks well handicapped to win it outright this time. Trained by Jim Goldie, he has found the winning touch again following victories at Chester and Ascot earlier this month, and is just 4lb higher for his last success. He is also just 2lb higher than his bold run in this 12 months ago, and Amie Waugh also takes a handy 5lb off. He looks terrifically weighted to go close again.

Desert Hero (3.35 Doncaster)

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old looks the perfect candidate to land the St Leger and should thrive on his first try in Group 1 company. Having been beaten in the London Gold Cup on his return in May, he has scored twice since, including in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot before a neck victory in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. That form has been franked since with the reopposing Chesspiece landing the Glasgow Stakes, while he is closely related to the top-class Dartmouth, who was a winner over 1m6f. This should be no issue and there is still no end to his improvement.

Sonny Liston (5.20 Doncaster)

This four-year-old isn't a regular winner, but has run some gallant races in major handicaps this year and can gain a deserved success. His only win to date came on debut, but he finished runner-up in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, when winning his side of the contest, was unlucky when fifth in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood and was an eyecatcher when fourth in a heritage handicap at the Ebor meeting last time. He goes off the same mark of 102 in this, which is 1lb less than what he started the campaign on.

