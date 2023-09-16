ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV on day three of the St Leger festival

1.50 Doncaster

Betfred Champagne Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Dewhurst and Futurity Trophy entry Rosallion steps into Group company for the first time for Richard Hannon and Sean Levey. He is the standout contender on ratings, with Vintage runner-up Iberian his likely main danger.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Rosallion

Easy Listed win at Ascot in July and he's the one to beat judged on that performance

Rosallion 13:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

2.05 Chester

tote Stand Cup Stakes (Listed), 1m4½f

Irish Oaks second Bluestocking sets the standard in the feature race at Chester. Andrew Balding was successful with Invite last year and saddles Glasgow Stakes second Sea Of Roses.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Bluestocking

Performed well in the Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks; good opportunity back down in class

Bluestocking 14:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.25 Doncaster

Betfred Portland (Heritage handicap), 5½f

Chipstead passed the post in front in this race last year but lost the race to Call Me Ginger on appeal due to interference and they clash again. Course winners King’s Lynn, Makanah and Aberama Gold are other leading players.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Dusky Lord

Cheekpieces a big help for previous yard; back on for first time for this trainer

Dusky Lord 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Stefano Cherchi Tnr: Stuart Williams

2.40 Chester

Camden Hells Handicap, 1m2½f

Four course-and-distance winners line up in this competitive handicap, including First Impression and Box To Box. Sweet Reward arrives on the back of a career-best win at Goodwood.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: First Impression

Off 90 days before winning over C&D last month; high on list if the ground remains soft

First Impression 14:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

3.00 Doncaster

Betfred Park Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Prix Maurice de Gheest runner-up Spycatcher is the one to beat for Karl Burke. Sandrine was sixth in the Deauville Group 1 on her penultimate start, while Biggles goes well on easy ground and tackles Group company for the first time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Spycatcher

Went very close in French Group 1 last month and he's a key player

Spycatcher 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

3.35 Doncaster

Betfred St Leger Stakes (Group 1), 1m6½f

Frankie Dettori has his final ride in a Classic aboard Arrest, having switched to the Juddmonte colt from Gregory due to the ease in the ground. The King and Queen bid for a historic royal winner with Desert Hero, while Great Voltigeur scorer Continuous heads a team of four for Aidan O’Brien.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Continuous

Improvement almost every time; authoritative 1m4f win in Great Voltigeur at York on latest

Continuous 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 2,05 Chester: BLUESTOCKING

Race 2, 2.25 Doncaster: DUSKY LORD

Race 3, 2.33 Lingfield: ARTISAN DANCER

Race 4, 2.40 Chester: FIRST IMPRESSION

Race 5, 3.00 Doncaster: SPYCATCHER

Race 6, 3.15 Chester: THANKS FOREVER

Race 7, 3.35 Doncaster: CONTINUOUS

Read our Saturday previews . . .

1.50 Doncaster: 'His work has been excellent' - unbeaten Rosallion bids to take next step towards Group 1 level in Champagne Stakes

2.05 Chester: 'She looks hard to beat' - can Ralph Beckett secure further Chester success with huge class-dropper Bluestocking?

2.25 Doncaster: 'I wouldn't like to split them' - trainers on their Portland Handicap runners

3.00 Doncaster: Can Spycatcher gain valuable compensation after missing Haydock Sprint Cup?

3.35 Doncaster: 'The rain is in his favour and he's in top order' - John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien on their St Leger stars

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.