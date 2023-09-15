Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

La Trinidad (5.20 Doncaster)

Trained by Roger Fell and Sean Murray, he's a course and distance winner, but got behind and was denied a clear run from a tricky draw at York latest.

Ron Wood

La Trinidad 17:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

The Punt nap

Desert Hero (3.35 Doncaster)

Highly progressive and took another step forward when winning the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time. Form has been franked since and there is enough in his pedigree to suggest he can get the trip.

Matt Rennie

Desert Hero 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

Empirestateofmind (5.20 Doncaster)

Runner-up in this race last year and better than ever when filling the same spot at Newmarket in the spring. The John Quinn-trained gelding has form figures of 12122 in handicaps on officially soft ground and will appreciate the return to more suitable conditions this afternoon.

Paul Curtis

Empirestateofmind 17:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Dale Swift Tnr: John Quinn

Speed figures

King's Lynn (2.25 Doncaster)

On a lengthy losing run but his form figures at the track read 12210 and he could lead the dash for the cash.

Dave Edwards

King's Lynn 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Cluedo (4.00 Bath)

Emphatic scorer at this venue on her handicap debut. Possibly unsuited by softish conditions at Doncaster a couple of starts back and bounced right back to form, again at Bath, when going close over 5f last time out. Slightly longer trip today, which should suit and is unlikely to be far away.

Tom Gibbings

Cluedo 16:00 Bath View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Henry Candy

Newmarket nap

Arrest (3.35 Doncaster)

Could not be in better shape for his bid to bring the curtain down on his rider's Classic career in Britain in style. Will enjoy the ground and the trip.

David Milnes

Arrest 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's action

Read these next:

'He's as good at Doncaster as he is anywhere' - Paul Kealy with four selections on St Leger day

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from St Leger day at Doncaster on Saturday

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster on Saturday

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.