World Pool returns to Royal Ascot for all five days after last year's record-breaking turnover

Fresh from record turnover on Derby day at Epsom this month, the World Pool returns to Royal Ascot for the biggest five days of the year.

Records were broken at the royal meeting last year with the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes generating the highest turnover for a single World Pool race at £6.6 million.

That Saturday fixture last year still ranks as having the third highest turnover of any World Pool day at £32.5m, behind only the Friday and Saturday of Royal Ascot in 2022.

Michael Fitzsimons, executive director of wagering products for the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: "Royal Ascot are five of the biggest days in the global racing calendar and continue to be a brilliant showcase meeting for World Pool, having made our launch at the meeting in 2019."

There was a total turnover of £154m from World Pool bet types at Royal Ascot last year.

Ascot's chief executive Alastair Warwick said: "World Pool will be in operation for the sixth time at Royal Ascot this week and we are delighted to once again be working with the Hong Kong Jockey Club to ensure racing fans around the world can bet into the world’s largest commingled pools.

"Four of the five highest World Pool turnover days so far have come at Royal Ascot, including the Saturday last year when we welcomed Wellington to run in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, and we hope that turnover will be strong once again with many of the world’s best horses on display."

Elsewhere on the Tote, there is an eyecatching Scoop6 pot building up following a series of rollovers with an estimated combined pool of £410,000 (£210,265 win fund and £171,801 bonus fund). There are also guaranteed Placepot pots of £250,000 for each of the five days of Royal Ascot.

