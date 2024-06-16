Previews and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot

Tuesday

2.30 Queen Anne Stakes (1m)

The winning SPs in the three biggest mile races in Europe since Paddington captured the 2023 Sussex Stakes go some way to demonstrating how open this division has become.

Inspiral, having disappointed at Goodwood, bounced back in Deauville's Prix Jacques le Marois to land odds of 9-1 only 11 days later, before 5-1 shot Big Rock powered clear in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes following a series of short-priced defeats.