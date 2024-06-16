FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Royal Ascot
premium
Previews and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot
Tuesday
The winning SPs in the three biggest mile races in Europe since Paddington captured the 2023 Sussex Stakes go some way to demonstrating how open this division has become.
Inspiral, having disappointed at Goodwood, bounced back in Deauville's Prix Jacques le Marois to land odds of 9-1 only 11 days later, before 5-1 shot Big Rock powered clear in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes following a series of short-priced defeats.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
Copy
more inRoyal Ascot
- Ascot 'very likely' to water both the straight and round courses on Monday after drying day
- 'The clock doesn't lie' - Robert Havlin insists Audience's Lockinge win was no fluke and is hopeful of repeat effort in Queen Anne
- 'He looks a monster to me' - who do the bookmakers like at Royal Ascot?
- Top international jockeys win visa race to ride for British trainers at Royal Ascot
- Brazilian jockey-turned-trainer Raphael Freire given BHA go-ahead to saddle Amo Racing runners at Royal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot
- Ascot 'very likely' to water both the straight and round courses on Monday after drying day
- 'The clock doesn't lie' - Robert Havlin insists Audience's Lockinge win was no fluke and is hopeful of repeat effort in Queen Anne
- 'He looks a monster to me' - who do the bookmakers like at Royal Ascot?
- Top international jockeys win visa race to ride for British trainers at Royal Ascot
- Brazilian jockey-turned-trainer Raphael Freire given BHA go-ahead to saddle Amo Racing runners at Royal Ascot