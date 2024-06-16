Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

Previews and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot

Tuesday

2.30 Queen Anne Stakes (1m)

The winning SPs in the three biggest mile races in Europe since Paddington captured the 2023 Sussex Stakes go some way to demonstrating how open this division has become. 

Inspiral, having disappointed at Goodwood, bounced back in Deauville's Prix Jacques le Marois to land odds of 9-1 only 11 days later, before 5-1 shot Big Rock powered clear in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes following a series of short-priced defeats.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Tipster

Published on inRoyal Ascot

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot