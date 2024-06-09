'On her first workout she flew and I was like, 'Wow'' - Wesley Ward on his three Royal Ascot runners priced at 12-1

Wesley Ward has become an international mainstay at Royal Ascot, and while some of his owners have decided against a tilt at the meeting this year, he is nonetheless intending to saddle three juvenile runners. Here he provides his thoughts on their preparation and chances . . .

Ultima Grace

Race Queen Mary Stakes (Wednesday, June 19)

Odds 12-1

This filly is by American Pharoah and showed a propensity to like the grass in her last work. She's not my typical Royal Ascot two-year-old. She's a big, tall, rangy filly and, in her appearance, I thought she'd be a filly for later on, but on her first workout she flew and I was like, 'Wow'. Every work since she's shown speed and she won her race just like she was expected to. She's come out of it well and when she breezed on turf last week, she stormed home.

Saturday Flirt

Race Norfolk Stakes (Thursday, June 20)

Odds 12-1

We took her to Palm Meadows to breeze her on the grass and she went great, so we knew we had a serious Ascot contender early on. Irad Ortiz had a lot of confidence in her going into her first race but, when the gates opened, she was sitting back and got left behind. Because he had so much confidence, he sat at the back and when he eased her out, she shot home to win. I'm going to take the blinkers off her at Ascot, which I don't think I've done with a juvenile before, and we're going to go with a similar tactic and sit on her early before letting her go in the last furlong from home. She excites me.

Lady Aurelia: a dual Royal Ascot winner for Wesley Ward Credit: Charlie Crowhurst

Burning Pine

Race Albany Stakes (Friday, June 21)

Odds 12-1

She came in late and we weren't really thinking about Ascot but a couple of breezes in she showed ability. The same day Saturday Flirt ran on the grass, this filly ran on the dirt and she led from the gates and her rider was motionless all the way down the lane. She came out of it great but her subsequent workouts were just average and Saturday Flirt went the better when they worked together on turf. Having said that, this filly is a different type and quite gangly, so we're going to go for the Albany over six furlongs, take her back early and make one big run with her.

