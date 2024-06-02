Wesley Ward hails Aidan O'Brien's Derby win 'one of the greatest training feats' as he prepares Royal Ascot team

Wesley Ward , whose 12 wins at Royal Ascot are unmatched among US trainers, is taking aim at the prestigious British meeting this year with at least three or four of his two-year-old runners.

Ward plans to run Ultima Grace in the Queen Mary alongside Saturday Flirt, who also has the option of the Norfolk Stakes, while Burning Pine is due to line up in the Albany Stakes on June 21. Honorary American could also be added to a race at Ascot, but Ward wants to gauge one more piece of work from him before determining if he should head overseas.

All four breezed half a mile on Sunday at Ward's base at Keeneland in Kentucky, with top jockey John Velazquez aboard some of the workers. Former jockey and Ward's exercise rider Julio Garcia was also utilised by the trainer.

Reached via telephone on Saturday afternoon, Ward was quick to talk British racing – though not immediately with his own horses. Instead, he marveled at Aidan O'Brien winning the Derby at Epsom with City of Troy in a bounce-back performance from a ninth-place finish in the 2,000 Guineas a month earlier.

"That was like one of the greatest training feats I've seen in a long time – what Aidan O'Brien did today," he said.

Campanelle gets the better of Dragon Symbol after tussle to the line in the Commonwealth Cup Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Later, he circled back to his group, excited they could provide him with a chance to return to the winner's circle at Royal Ascot after being shut out there during the past two meetings. His most recent victory came with Campanelle in the 2021 Commonwealth Cup.

"I gotta turn it around," he said with a laugh, an acknowledgment of how hard it is to win there.

He has a solid chance to do that this year, with all three of his confirmed runners having shown ability by winning at first asking in April at Keeneland.

Saturday Flirt, a Mendelssohn filly Ward also bred and owns, has the benefit of being proven on turf, having rallied from eighth to win on her debut after a slow start over five and half furlongs under Irad Ortiz Jr. Ultima Grace and Burning Pine, meanwhile, scored front-running debut victories over four and a half furlongs on dirt.

Velazquez has the mount for Ultima Grace, while Joe Rosario will ride Burning Pine. Ward said he is awaiting word on whether Ortiz Jr will ride Saturday Flirt. He said the star jockey has liked the filly since he first breezed her during the winter at Payson Park in South Florida.

Ward's horses will fly out of Indianapolis on July 12 and arrive at London Stansted Airport. They will train at Kempton before their appearance at Royal Ascot.

He said of his group: "What I've seen of these, they're going to be very competitive."

