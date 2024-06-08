Racing Post logo
Wesley Ward: 'It's very expensive going to Royal Ascot - a lot of my owners haven't wanted to sign back up'

Wesley Ward: "I don't want to be bringing over horses I'm not confident are going to run well"
Wesley Ward: "I don't want to be bringing over horses I'm not confident are going to run well"Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Wesley Ward's love affair with Royal Ascot is set to continue but the pioneering US trainer says rising shipping costs and the fact more valuable races are routinely on offer closer to home is making a trip to Ascot a harder sell to his owners.

Ward became the first trainer based in the US to score at Royal Ascot when Strike The Tiger landed the 2009 Windsor Castle at 33-1, since when he has been a regular challenger at the royal fixture. He has amassed 12 winners over the last 15 years but could field as few as three runners at this year's five-day meeting, which starts on Tuesday week. 

"It's very expensive to get them over there and I don't want to be bringing over horses I'm not confident are going to run well," said Ward. "There's been a lot of owners of mine over the years that have wanted to go over and have this experience, but it's very hard to win at Royal Ascot.

Lewis Porteous

