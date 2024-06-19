Three non-runners

I know what you all want to know, so let's start with the ground. Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels is describing the ground as good to firm ahead of the day two action after a dry 48 hours and another fine and dry day is forecast.

Due to the dry weather Ascot watered both courses Tuesday evening after racing, with 5mm applied to the straight course and 4mm put on the round.



For those of you into your GoingStick readings, and I know that's more than a few of you, that water has meant the stands' side is given as 8.2, with the centre reading 7.9 and the farside at 8.1.

That suggest the ever-so-slightest of preferences for the stands' side, with either of the rails preferred to the centre (which is where the stalls will be on the straight course). The GoingStick for the round course reads as 7.9, with the stalls aligned to the inside rail. The readings were taken at 8am.

The rail on the round course will be positioned approximately four yards out from around the nine furlong marker to the home straight. This adds 14 yards to the advertised distance of the Queen's Vase and Prince of Wales's Stakes and seven yards to the Duke of Cambridge.