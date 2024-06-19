- More
liveRoyal Ascot 2024: day two updates, going news, market movers and more - LIVE
Summary
- Day two card gets under way from 2.30pm - the going is good to firm
- The big race is the Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.25) featuring Auguste Rodin
- Let us know who you fancy at Royal Ascot - email us at liveblog@racingpost.com
Three non-runners
There are three non-runners so far and they come in three different races.
Glorious Kitty (19) is out of the Queen Mary (2.30pm) and Grosvenor Square (2) misses the Queen's Vase (3.05pm), with the reason for both given as the going.
Silent Film (13) is also out of the Royal Hunt Cup (5.05pm), with the reason given a vets certificate for a respiratory infection.
There is also already one non-runner for Thursday's action, with Evening Saigon (5) removed from tomorrow's Norfolk Stakes (2.30pm) as he was reportedly declared in error.
Going update
I know what you all want to know, so let's start with the ground. Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels is describing the ground as good to firm ahead of the day two action after a dry 48 hours and another fine and dry day is forecast.
Due to the dry weather Ascot watered both courses Tuesday evening after racing, with 5mm applied to the straight course and 4mm put on the round.
For those of you into your GoingStick readings, and I know that's more than a few of you, that water has meant the stands' side is given as 8.2, with the centre reading 7.9 and the farside at 8.1.
That suggest the ever-so-slightest of preferences for the stands' side, with either of the rails preferred to the centre (which is where the stalls will be on the straight course). The GoingStick for the round course reads as 7.9, with the stalls aligned to the inside rail. The readings were taken at 8am.
The rail on the round course will be positioned approximately four yards out from around the nine furlong marker to the home straight. This adds 14 yards to the advertised distance of the Queen's Vase and Prince of Wales's Stakes and seven yards to the Duke of Cambridge.
Hello and welcome to day two of Royal Ascot
Hello all and welcome to our live blog for day two at Royal Ascot.
The Wednesday action gets under way at 2.30pm with the Queen Mary and then we gallop through a high-class afternoon of action with the Queen's Vase at 3.05pm and a third consecutive Group 2 at 3.45pm in the form of the Duke of Cambridge.
The feature race of the day is undoubtedly the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes, featuring last year's Derby, Irish Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders' Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin, six-time Group 1 winner Inspiral and a host of talented challengers looking to upset the big two.
Following that we've two competitive handicaps, the Royal Hunt Cup at 5.05pm and the Kennsington Palace Stakes at 5.45pm, and the card is rounded out by the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at 6.15pm.
Follow along as we discuss another brilliant day's action.