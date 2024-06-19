Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Royal Ascot

4.25: Horizon Dore

While there is no disputing Auguste Rodin's class and he is up to winning this race on one of his good days, it is hard to forget that three of his last eight performances have been shockers. He was also a couple of notches below his best last time in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and there's reason enough to take him on when he's a red-hot favourite. Inspiral (second choice) made a muted reappearance last month but she has run well over 1m at the last two Royal Ascots and 1m2f may now be the way to go with her following her win when first tried at this trip last November at the Breeders' Cup. Alflaila holds possibilities but watch out also for the strong French challenge from Horizon Dore and Blue Rose Cen. The latter has the higher profile but Horizon Dore is a Group 1 winner in waiting and, after a succession of races in the mud this season, he is now taken to deliver a telling late challenge.

Richard Austen

Horizon Dore 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: P Cottier

Hamilton

4.50: Naturalia

Handicap debutante Capellina appeals as a likely improver for Michael Dods so commands plenty of respect along with the consistent Persian Phoenix (second choice). But Naturalia has taken her form up a level since joining Donald Whillans and can make light of a 5lb rise for her Carlisle victory with that form having been franked.

Peter Entwistle

Naturalia 16:50 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Donald Whillans

Nottingham

6.50: Strong Johnson

Four Adaay is probably in better form than her figures suggest and she could go well at a track she's won at in the past. Angle Land and Dandy Dinmont (second choice) should feature but Paul Midgley has won this race in the last two seasons and Strong Johnson provides him with a good opportunity to land the hat-trick. Well treated on even his 2024 best, there was promise from him at Ripon two weeks ago and he can capitalise on today's drop in class.

Paul Smith

Strong Johnson 18:50 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Paul Midgley

Ripon

8.35: Protest Rally

Prospect and dual C&D winner Foreseeable Future ran well at Thirsk recently and both have become well handicapped, so they could play a part. However, this looks best left to Protest Rally who won with a bit more in hand than the margin would suggest at Musselburgh six days ago and remains unexposed over 5f. Sassy Soprano showed more at Catterick last time and could figure if building on that.

David Bellingham

Protest Rally 20:35 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Liam Bailey

Worcester

2.05: Tonto Foley

This can go to progressive 6yo Tonto Foley, who quickened well to fend off a strong challenge in the straight at Hereford last month and is now 2-3 over fences. Sedgefield winner Tropical Talent may also have more to offer over fences and is second choice ahead of Gambie Tiep, who signalled a return to form over hurdles on his latest outing.

Chris Wilson

Tonto Foley 14:05 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

