- More
Croatia vs Albania prediction, betting tips and odds: get £40 in free bets with Betfair
Free Euro 2024 tips, best bets and predictions for Croatia vs Albania. Plus a £40 Betfair free bet offer
Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Croatia vs Albania. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Croatia vs Albania
You can watch Croatia vs Albania at Euro 2024 at 2pm on Wednesday June 19, live on ITV1
Match prediction & best bet
Croatia to win to nil
2pts 5-4 Hills
Croatia slipped up against Spain in their Euro 2024 opener but had won five of their last six games coming into the tournament and should ease to a shutout success against minnows Albania.
Get £40 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free bet every time your team scores in the groups when you place a £10 bet
You can bet on Croatia vs Albania and get £40 in free bets with Betfair
Croatia vs Albania odds
Croatia 1-2
Albania 13-2
Draw 17-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Croatia vs Albania predictions
Croatia are on the back foot in Euro 2024's so-called group of death following a 3-0 defeat to Spain on Saturday but they can reignite their knockout hopes with victory over minnows Albania in Hamburg.
Zlatko Dalic's men were thoroughly outplayed by Spain in Berlin, falling 2-0 down after only 32 minutes and conceding a decisive third goal at the end of the first half.
They were static and unconvincing from the off, taking 22 minutes to register a shot or touch in Spain's area and both Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric were brought off just after the hour mark after ineffective performances in midfield.
But Spain deserve enormous credit for that performance and Croatia should have things more their own way against Albania.
Expected to be Group B's whipping boys, Albania stunned Italy on Saturday when Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in European Championship history after just 23 seconds.
But that goal came from a misguided Italy throw-in and was Albania's only shot on target in the match.
They were 2-1 down after 16 minutes and offered very little going forward against the Azzurri in Dortmund, having just 31 per cent of the ball.
Premier League talent Armando Broja found himself isolated at the top of their 4-2-3-1 formation and their forwards could again be blunted by Croatia.
Coming into this tournament, Albania had reeled off 3-0 and 3-1 wins against lesser lights Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan but they had drawn three successive blanks before that against Faroe Islands, Chile and Sweden.
Although they finished top of their Euro 2024 qualifying section, they scored just 12 goals in eight matches, the lowest tally of any group winners.
There are 56 places separating these teams in the world rankings and, despite Croatia's abject display against Spain last time out, they are still a team to be feared.
They exited Euro 2020 in the last 16 but either side of that tournament they finished as runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and came third in the Qatar World Cup two years ago.
This is the same group of players and, although they may be beyond their best years and unlikely to forge a deep run in Germany, they have more than enough to see off Albania, even allowing for some changes from Dalic.
Croatia had posted five wins in six games coming into Euro 2024, keeping clean sheets in three of those victories, and they can record a shutout win against the Red and Blacks.
Key stat
Croatia have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven contests.
Croatia vs Albania team news
Croatia
Zlatko Dalic could make a few changes after the loss to Spain with Borna Sosa set to come in for Marin Pongracic in defence, while Marcelo Brozovic could also be dropped. Nikola Vlasic will miss the rest of the tournament due to injury.
Albania
Forward Jasir Asani missed training on Sunday following an ankle issue but is expected to still be involved.
Probable teams
Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic; Majer, Kramaric, Petkovic.
Albania (4-3-3): Strakosha; Balliu, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani, Bajrami; Hoxha, Asani, Broja.
Inside info
Croatia
Star man Luka Modric
Top scorer Andrej Kramaric
Penalty taker Luka Modric
Card magnet Josko Gvardiol
Assist ace Luka Modric
Set-piece aerial threat Bruno Petkovic
Albania
Star man Berat Djimsiti
Top scorer Armando Broja
Penalty taker Kristjan Asllani
Card magnet Yiber Ramadani
Assist ace Jasir Asani
Set-piece aerial threat Ardian Ismajli
Match info
Fifa rankings
Croatia 10, Albania 66
Venue
Volskparkstadion, Hamburg
Weather
Partly cloudy with no rain, 18C
Croatia vs Albania bet builder predictions
Croatia to win
Croatia have won five of their last seven matches and should be too strong for inexperienced Albania.
Under 3.5 goals
Albania were pretty shot-shy after their opener against Italy, while Croatia's attack is not their main strength, so under 3.5 goals looks like the best bet.
Mateo Kovacic to have two or more shots
Croatia's forwards are not the most consistent so they often look to their midfielders for inspiration and Mateo Kovacic, who had three shots against Spain, could manage at least two efforts against Albania.
Pays out at 11-2 with bet365
Grab £40 in Betfair free bets when you bet on Croatia vs Albania
We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on Croatia vs Albania at Euro 2024.
Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on Croatia vs Albania.
- Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF.
- Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
- Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
- Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
- Excludes same market bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
- Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
- You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the My Bonuses tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
- If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
- To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
- Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Euro 2024 bet builder tips and predictions for Scotland vs Switzerland
- Scotland vs Switzerland prediction, betting tips and odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Germany vs Hungary prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in free bet builders with Paddy Power
- Tom Clark: Superb German hosts and visiting fans a reminder of what was missing at Euro 2020 and Qatar 2022
- Portugal vs Czech Republic: Grab up to £420 in free bets for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 Group F match
- Royal Ascot 2024 Midnite betting offer: bet £10 and get £20 in free bets
- Get £20 in Royal Ascot free bets with Ladbrokes for day one's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Claim up to £600 with these bookmaker betting offers for Royal Ascot day one
- Bet365 Royal Ascot free bets: grab £30 for this week's races with this new customer betting offer
- Euro 2024 bet builder tips and predictions for Scotland vs Switzerland
- Scotland vs Switzerland prediction, betting tips and odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Germany vs Hungary prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in free bet builders with Paddy Power
- Tom Clark: Superb German hosts and visiting fans a reminder of what was missing at Euro 2020 and Qatar 2022
- Portugal vs Czech Republic: Grab up to £420 in free bets for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 Group F match
- Royal Ascot 2024 Midnite betting offer: bet £10 and get £20 in free bets
- Get £20 in Royal Ascot free bets with Ladbrokes for day one's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Claim up to £600 with these bookmaker betting offers for Royal Ascot day one
- Bet365 Royal Ascot free bets: grab £30 for this week's races with this new customer betting offer