Croatia vs Albania prediction, betting tips and odds: get £40 in free bets with Betfair

Where to watch Croatia vs Albania

You can watch Croatia vs Albania at Euro 2024 at 2pm on Wednesday June 19, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Croatia to win to nil

2pts 5-4 Hills

Croatia slipped up against Spain in their Euro 2024 opener but had won five of their last six games coming into the tournament and should ease to a shutout success against minnows Albania.

Croatia vs Albania odds

Croatia 1-2

Albania 13-2

Draw 17-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Croatia vs Albania predictions

Croatia are on the back foot in Euro 2024's so-called group of death following a 3-0 defeat to Spain on Saturday but they can reignite their knockout hopes with victory over minnows Albania in Hamburg.

Zlatko Dalic's men were thoroughly outplayed by Spain in Berlin, falling 2-0 down after only 32 minutes and conceding a decisive third goal at the end of the first half.

They were static and unconvincing from the off, taking 22 minutes to register a shot or touch in Spain's area and both Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric were brought off just after the hour mark after ineffective performances in midfield.

But Spain deserve enormous credit for that performance and Croatia should have things more their own way against Albania.

Expected to be Group B's whipping boys, Albania stunned Italy on Saturday when Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in European Championship history after just 23 seconds.

But that goal came from a misguided Italy throw-in and was Albania's only shot on target in the match.

They were 2-1 down after 16 minutes and offered very little going forward against the Azzurri in Dortmund, having just 31 per cent of the ball.

Premier League talent Armando Broja found himself isolated at the top of their 4-2-3-1 formation and their forwards could again be blunted by Croatia.

Coming into this tournament, Albania had reeled off 3-0 and 3-1 wins against lesser lights Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan but they had drawn three successive blanks before that against Faroe Islands, Chile and Sweden.

Although they finished top of their Euro 2024 qualifying section, they scored just 12 goals in eight matches, the lowest tally of any group winners.

There are 56 places separating these teams in the world rankings and, despite Croatia's abject display against Spain last time out, they are still a team to be feared.

They exited Euro 2020 in the last 16 but either side of that tournament they finished as runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and came third in the Qatar World Cup two years ago.

This is the same group of players and, although they may be beyond their best years and unlikely to forge a deep run in Germany, they have more than enough to see off Albania, even allowing for some changes from Dalic.

Croatia had posted five wins in six games coming into Euro 2024, keeping clean sheets in three of those victories, and they can record a shutout win against the Red and Blacks.

Key stat

Croatia have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven contests.

Croatia vs Albania team news

Croatia

Zlatko Dalic could make a few changes after the loss to Spain with Borna Sosa set to come in for Marin Pongracic in defence, while Marcelo Brozovic could also be dropped. Nikola Vlasic will miss the rest of the tournament due to injury.

Albania

Forward Jasir Asani missed training on Sunday following an ankle issue but is expected to still be involved.

Probable teams

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic; Majer, Kramaric, Petkovic.

Albania (4-3-3): Strakosha; Balliu, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani, Bajrami; Hoxha, Asani, Broja.

Inside info

Croatia

Star man Luka Modric

Top scorer Andrej Kramaric

Penalty taker Luka Modric

Card magnet Josko Gvardiol

Assist ace Luka Modric

Set-piece aerial threat Bruno Petkovic

Albania

Star man Berat Djimsiti

Top scorer Armando Broja

Penalty taker Kristjan Asllani

Card magnet Yiber Ramadani

Assist ace Jasir Asani

Set-piece aerial threat Ardian Ismajli

Match info

Fifa rankings

Croatia 10, Albania 66

Venue

Volskparkstadion, Hamburg

Weather

Partly cloudy with no rain, 18C

Croatia vs Albania b et builder predictions

Croatia to win

Croatia have won five of their last seven matches and should be too strong for inexperienced Albania.

Under 3.5 goals

Albania were pretty shot-shy after their opener against Italy, while Croatia's attack is not their main strength, so under 3.5 goals looks like the best bet.

Mateo Kovacic to have two or more shots

Croatia's forwards are not the most consistent so they often look to their midfielders for inspiration and Mateo Kovacic, who had three shots against Spain, could manage at least two efforts against Albania.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

