Germany vs Hungary prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in free bet builders with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet on Germany vs Hungary. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Germany vs Hungary

You can watch Germany vs Hungary in the Euro 2024 Group A match at 5pm on Wednesday, June 19, live on BBC One.

Match prediction & best bet

Germany & over 2.5 goals

2pts 4-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Germany registered a statement success over Scotland and they can deliver another message to their principal Euro 2024 rivals by brushing aside Hungary in their second Group A assignment.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 40/1 England to Win, England v Serbia NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on England to beat Serbia, Sunday, June 16th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

You can bet on Germany vs Hungary here and get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Germany vs Hungary odds

Germany 2-7

Hungary 11-1

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Germany vs Hungary predictions

Germany flew out of the traps on the opening night at Euro 2024 with a 5-1 demolition of Scotland and they can follow up with a convincing victory over Hungary in Stuttgart.

After a series of below-par efforts at major tournaments Germany were under pressure to turn the page in front of their expectant home fans.

They had shown positive signs in recent friendlies, winning 2-0 away to France and 2-1 at home to the Netherlands, but their long-awaited return to competitive action was always going to be the acid test and it could not have gone much better.

Julian Nagelsmann's side had to deal with a fervent atmosphere – much of it created by vocal Scotland supporters – but they soon got down to their work and were two goals to the good inside the first 20 minutes.

Germany impressed in all areas of the pitch.

They were fluid with their passing and movement and aggressive on the press, ensuring Scotland were never allowed to feel in any way comfortable.

After presiding over such a strong performance Nagelsmann will probably stick with largely the same starting side, although he was given a firm nudge by substitute Niclas Fullkrug, who came off the bench to lash in the best goal of the game.

Aside from Antonio Rudiger's own goal, high standards were maintained for start to finish.

Germany will be respectful of Hungary, who held them to a 2-2 draw at Euro 2020 and took four points off them during the 2022 Nations League.

Hungary delivered a trio of decent performances in a tough group at Euro 2020 and could count themselves unfortunate to miss out on place in the knockout rounds.

The Magyars appeared to have landed an easier draw this summer but their pre-tournament optimism was dampened by a poor performance in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Switzerland.

Marco Rossi's side started slowly against the Swiss and were deservedly two goals down by half-time.

They played with greater ambition and intensity in the second half but always looked susceptible to Swiss counter-attacks and it was no great surprise when Breel Embolo settled the outcome with a well-taken injury-time goal.

Hungary will feel that they can play much better but they could have done without facing such a tough fixture only four days later.

Over the last few years the Hungarians have looked at their best when they play with energy and get on the front foot.

However, pursuing those tactics against Germany could leave them wide open against what appears to be one of the best attacks in the competition.

Talented trio Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are off and running after scoring in the tournament opener and their quality and rising confidence could spell disaster for Hungary, who may be condemned to a heavy defeat.

Key stat

Germany's last three wins have featured at least three goals

Germany vs Hungary team news

Germany

No fresh injuries were picked up in the 5-1 victory over Scotland.

Hungary

Loic Nego and Callum Styles missed the Hungary's opening game with unspecified injuries.

Probable teams

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Szalai; Bolla, A Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.

Inside info

Germany

Star man Ilkay Gundogan

Top scorer Ilkay Gundogan

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Card magnet Robert Andrich

Assist ace Florian Wirtz

Set-piece aerial threat Jonathan Tah

Hungary

Star man Dominik Szoboszlai

Top scorer Roland Sallai

Penalty taker Dominik Szoboszlai

Card magnet Attila Fiola

Assist ace Dominik Szoboszlai

Set-piece aerial threat Willi Orban

Match info

Fifa rankings

Germany 16, Hungary 26

Venue

MHPArena, Stuttgart

Weather

Sunny, 28C

Germany vs Hungary b et builder predictions

Germany to win

Germany will be full of confidence after their success over the Scots and they can make it two wins from two.

Kai Havertz to score at any time

Havertz has notched in his last two internationals and he looks a solid selection to get on the scoresheet in Stuttgart.

Attila Fiola to be carded

The rugged defender was booked four times in 12 appearances for his club, Fehervar, this season and he could overstep the mark against Germany.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

Grab £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power when you bet on Germany vs Hungary

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet £10 on Germany vs Hungary.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Paddy Power bet builder offer when you place a qualifying bet on Germany vs Hungary at Euro 2024.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link to sign up using promo code YSKASP .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of 1-2 (1.50) with seven days of registering.

Get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free bet builders. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland.

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 GMT on 01/04/2025.

Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets.

You’ll receive a total of £50 in bet builder bets which will be valid for 90 days.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the My Free Bets tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

To use your bet builder bets, add the selections to your betslip that meets the terms and conditions of this offer.

If you make more than one selection in your betslip which qualifies for this offer, the free bet will be applied to the selection with the longest odds.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will not count towards this promotion - Apple Pay is acceptable.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.