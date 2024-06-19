Confirmed runners and riders for the Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on Friday

Qipco 1,000 Guineas heroine Elmalka will aim to give Roger Varian another headline victory at Royal Ascot this week when she runs in Friday's Coronation Stakes (3.45 ).

The three-year-old narrowly denied Porta Fortuna in the Newmarket Classic last month and the pair will face off again after they were among ten declared for the mile contest. Elmalka was partnered by Silvestre de Sousa in the 1,000 Guineas, but will be ridden Varian's number one rider James Doyle this time.

The Newmarket trainer has already been among the winners at the royal meeting, having landed the opening Queen Anne Stakes with Charyn on Tuesday.

Porta Fortuna, who won the Albany Stakes on the card last year, takes up her engagement in this rather than the Commonwealth Cup, while 1,000 Guineas third Ramatuelle also takes her chance and will be ridden by Oisin Murphy for the first time.

However, the red-hot favourite is Opera Singer , who was a brilliant winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac last year and returned when third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last month. Her trainer Aidan O'Brien also saddles Content .

Shock French 1,000 Guineas winner Rouhiya is also among the French challenge and will be partnered by her regular rider Maxime Guyon. The unbeaten Devoted Queen is also a notable runner for Godolphin.

A field of 15 will take on the card's other Group 1, the Commonwealth Cup (3.05 ), in which Insherin will bid for a breakthrough success at the highest level.

The Kevin Ryan-trained Insherin thrived when dropping back to a sprint trip in the Sandy Lane Stakes last time, which prompted connections to supplement him for this. His owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum – already among the winners this week with Rosallion's St James's Palace Stakes triumph – is also represented by another leading contender in Elite Status for Karl Burke.

River Tiber has not been declared for Aidan O'Brien, with the trainer relying on the Ryan Moore-ridden outsider Military instead.

Jasour , the winner of a course-and-distance trial last month, bids to give trainer Clive Cox another Commonwealth Cup success, while Vandeek and Bucanero Fuerte were scratched as expected after being ruled out of the race earlier this week.

Coronation Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Content tbc

tbc Devoted Queen William Buick

William Buick Elmalka James Doyle

James Doyle Folgaria Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle Opera Singer tbc

tbc Porta Fortuna Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand Ramatuelle Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy Rouhiya Maxime Guyon

Maxime Guyon See The Fire David Probert

David Probert Skellet Rossa Ryan

Commonwealth Cup runners and riders

Elite Status Clifford Lee

Clifford Lee Evade Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy Givemethebeatboys Shane Foley

Shane Foley Inisherin Tom Eaves

Tom Eaves Jasour Jim Crowley

Jim Crowley Kind Of Blue Daniel Muscutt

Daniel Muscutt Lake Forest Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand Louis Barthas John Egan

John Egan Malc Oisin Orr

Oisin Orr Military Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Orne Kieran Shoemark

Kieran Shoemark Pocklington Harry Russell

Harry Russell Starlust Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan Classic Flower Mickael Barzalona

Mickael Barzalona Pandora's Gift Sean Levey

Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair

Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read this next:

Harry Wilson returns with more Royal Ascot tips after 5-2, 100-30 and 5-1 winners on day one

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.