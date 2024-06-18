Scotland vs Switzerland prediction, betting tips and odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Scotland vs Switzerland

You can watch Scotland vs Switzerland in the Euro 2024 Group A fixture at 8pm on Wednesday June 19, live on BBC One.

Match prediction & best bet

Switzerland

1pt 20-23 Betfair, BoyleSports

Switzerland were fairly comfortable 3-1 winners against Hungary on Saturday and they can see off Scotland, who are under massive pressure after their 5-1 loss to Germany.

Scotland vs Switzerland odds

Scotland 10-3

Switzerland 20-23

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Scotland vs Switzerland predictions

Scotland's Euro 2024 campaign got off to the worst possible start with a heavy defeat by Germany and things may not get any better for Steve Clarke's side in their second game against Switzerland.

The Swiss were among the more impressive teams in the opening round of Euro 2024 fixtures and they can move on to six points in Group A by defeating Scotland in Cologne.

Getting into a rhythm can be tough at major tournaments but Switzerland have the chance to do just that as they plot a second victory in five days at the RheinEnergieStadion, where they were worthy 3-1 winners against Hungary on Saturday.

The Swiss are already on the brink of reaching the round of 16, but the path to knockout rounds is narrowing for Scotland after they were hammered 5-1 by the hosts on the tournament's opening night.

Losing by such a heavy margin was a sobering experience for Scotland fans, who turned up in their numbers and were creating a party atmosphere until the German goals started to flow. It presents a major headache for Clarke, who must try to find a way of turning around his team's fortunes.

Clarke deserves great credit for taking Scotland to consecutive European Championship finals but he is facing arguably the toughest challenge of his five years in the job.

There are no obvious ways to guarantee a dramatic upturn in Scotland's performance due to the general lack of star quality within the squad.

Their offensive options were limited by the pre-tournament withdrawals of Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak, leaving Clarke to decide between Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland as his first-choice centre-forward.

Shankland, who came off the bench against Germany, is the more natural finisher but Adams offers more strength and mobility and should be fresh after he was limited to just one half of football on Friday.

There will be an enforced change at the back with Grant Hanley expected to slot in for the suspended Ryan Porteous, while Billy Gilmour could get a start in midfield after being surprisingly limited to a substitute role against Germany.

However, there are unlikely to be massive surprises in store for the Swiss, who should be confident of coping with whatever is thrown at them.

While Clarke seems to be selecting from a position of weaknesses, Swiss head coach Murat Yakin has some more pleasant conundrums.

Yakin's starting centre-forward Kwadwo Duah and impact substitute Breel Embolo were both on target against Hungary and will be keen for more opportunities to shine. However, there seems little need for wholesale changes after such a strong showing.

Switzerland were particuarly strong through the spine of their team. Granit Xhaka ran the game in the opening half and central defenders Fabian Schar and Manuel Akanji showed their worth after the break when Hungary switched into offensive mode.

It was a well-deserved victory over a Hungarian side who had come into the tournament with plenty of admirers.

Switzerland will be keen to kick on and they look solid odds-on favourites to stay on the winning trail.

Key stat

Scotland have won just one of their last ten matches

Scotland vs Switzerland team news

Scotland

Centre-back Grant Hanley is expected to slot in for Ryan Porteous, who starts a two-match ban.

Switzerland

Steven Zuber continues to miss training but Denis Zakaria (thigh) has been involved and could make the bench.

Probable teams

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Adams.

Switzerland (3-4-3): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Frueler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Duah, Vargas.

Inside info

Scotland

Star man Andy Robertson

Top scorer Scott McTominay

Penalty taker John McGinn

Card magnet Jack Hendry

Assist ace Andy Robertson

Set-piece aerial threat Scott McTominay

Switzerland

Star man Granit Xhaka

Top scorer Granit Xhaka

Penalty taker Ruben Vargas

Card magnet Granit Xhaka

Assist ace Granit Xhaka

Set-piece aerial threat Manuel Akanji

Match info

Fifa rankings

Scotland 39, Switzerland 19

Venue

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Weather

Clear and warm, 20C.

