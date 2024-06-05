How are the markets shaping up for the eight Group 1s at Royal Ascot?

With less than a fortnight to go before the start of Royal Ascot, we assess how the betting markets for the Group 1 races are shaping up . . .

2.30 Ascot, Tuesday June 18

A wide-open running of the Royal Ascot curtain-raiser. French raider Facteur Cheval ran out a 20-1 winner of the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March, which was a Group 1 breakthrough for the five-year-old, and he holds joint-favouritism with most firms alongside the John and Thady Gosden-trained Inspiral . She lost out by a neck in this race last year before racking up a top-level hat-trick, but must bounce back from a disappointing fourth in last month's Lockinge Stakes. Inspiral's stablemate Audience could try to follow up his 22-1 Lockinge win and his opposition is likely to include Charyn , who finished a length and three-quarters behind at Newbury.

Sky Bet: 5 Facteur Cheval, Inspiral, 6 Charyn, 7 Quddwah, 8 Big Rock, 10 Audience, 16 Docklands, 20 Dolayli, Maljoom, Royal Scotsman, Witch Hunter, 25 bar

3.45 Ascot, Tuesday June 18

Mick Appleby's Big Evs was four from six as a juvenile last year, his tally including a 20-1 success in the Windsor Castle Stakes at this meeting and a half-length Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint win. He justified 4-7 favouritism in the Listed Westow Stakes on his seasonal debut at York last month and is expected to head here in favour of the Commonwealth Cup. Last year's Haydock Sprint Cup winner Regional made a promising reappearance in the 6f Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh last month and could drop back to the minimum trip. There could also be Australian representation with Henry Dwyer's Asfoora , who prepped with a fourth in the Temple Stakes at Haydock.

Paddy Power: 3 Big Evs, 13-2 Regional, 7 Asfoora, 10 Moss Tucker, Rogue Lightning, 12 Kerdos, Bucanero Fuerte, Valiant Force, 16 Aesop's Fables, Mitbaahy, Twilight Calls, Crimson Advocate, Relief Rally, 25 bar

4.25 Ascot, Tuesday June 18

The day one feature provides a fascinating rematch between the 2,000 Guineas one-two Notable Speech and Rosallion . Charlie Appleby's colt prevailed by a length and a half at Newmarket to bring his unbeaten record to four, while Rosallion atoned for his Guineas defeat with a win in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh. However, this is far from a two-horse race with Aidan O'Brien's Henry Longfellow among the opposition. The impeccably bred son of Dubawi was three from three as a juvenile and suffered trouble in running when eighth in the French 2,000 Guineas on his seasonal reappearance. Haatem , a place behind stablemate Rosallion at Newmarket and the Curragh, could also feature, with the five-timer-seeking French-based Darlinghurst another possible runner.

William Hill: 5-4 Notable Speech, 5-2 Rosallion, 4 Henry Longfellow, 8 Haatem, 10 Darlinghurst, 14 Ghostwriter, 16 Almaqam, Alyanaabi, Lead Artist, River Tiber, 25 bar

4.25 Ascot, Wednesday June 19

Sir Michael Stoute is set to run market leader Passenger as the trainer seeks a fifth win in the Prince of Wales's. Passenger made an impressive seasonal debut when landing the Group 2 Huxley Stakes at Chester by a length and a half. The likeable White Birch comes into this unbeaten in 2024, he brought up a hat-trick of wins at the Curragh when claiming the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out, where he had Auguste Rodin three lengths behind. The dual Derby winner could attempt to reverse that form and claim his first win since last year's Breeders' Cup Turf.

bet365: 2 Passenger, 5 White Birch, Inspiral, 6 Auguste Rodin, 10 Continuous, 14 Alflaila, Horizon Dore, Zarir, 16 Luxembourg, Blue Rose Cen, 20 Royal Rhyme, 25 bar

4.25 Ascot, Thursday June 20

2022 Gold Cup winner Kyprios , absent from last year's running due to a joint infection, is the hot ante-post favourite having won both starts this season over 1m6f at long odds-on. The six-year-old will appreciate the step back up to 2m4f. Gregory represents last year's winning owner/trainer combination and seeks his first win since claiming the Queen's Vase at last year's royal meeting. Another returning winner from last year is Vauban , who bolted up by seven and a half lengths in the Copper Horse Handicap and prepped for this with a second in last month's Yorkshire Cup. Just a head separated winner Coltrane and second Caius Chorister in the Sagaro Stakes here last month and they could renew rivalry. Alan King's Trueshan finished fourth in the Sagaro, nine lengths behind the front two, and the eight-year-old could take in this race for the first time after being a late withdrawal from the last three runnings due to quick ground.

Paddy Power: 10-11 Kyprios, 6 Gregory, 9 Vauban, 12 Caius Chorister, 14 Coltrane, Sweet William, Continuous, 16 Point Lonsdale, Trawlerman, 25 Absurde, Queenstown, 33 Trueshan, 40 Tower Of London, 50 bar

Kyprios pulls clear in the 2022 Ascot Gold Cup Credit: Alex Livesey (Getty Images)

3.05 Ascot, Friday June 21

Haydock's Sandy Lane Stakes has been an excellent Commonwealth Cup trial in recent years. Quiet Reflection completed the double in 2016 and four of the next six winners went on to be placed in the Royal Ascot Group 1. Inisherin took this year's Sandy Lane and heads the Commonwealth Cup betting with most firms, although he does need to be supplemented. Inisherin's owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid could also be represented by Elite Status . Karl Burke's colt impressed when winning the Listed Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury on his seasonal debut. Vandeek , four from four as a juvenile including two Group 1 wins, was usurped as favourite after finishing third behind Inisherin in the Sandy Lane and will attempt to reverse that form. Last year's Coventry winner River Tiber could revert to sprinting having finished third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on his three-year-old debut.

Coral: 4 Inisherin, 5 River Tiber, Vandeek, 6 Bucanero Fuerte, Elite Status, 10 Jasour, Starlust, 12 Vespertilio, 14 Big Evs, Porta Fortuna, 16 Givemethebeatboys, Relief Rally, 20 bar

3.45 Ascot, Friday June 21

Aidan O'Brien's Opera Singer , a spectacular winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac on her final start at two, is the ante-post favourite. She finished four and three-quarter lengths behind Fallen Angel in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and is set to clash with the Karl Burke-trained filly again. Before her Classic win, Fallen Angel had been a beaten favourite in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. Roger Varian's Elmalka won that race, running down the Christopher Head-trained Ramatuelle late on and both horses are prominent in the ante-post betting for the Coronation. Charlie Appleby's Devoted Queen comes into this with an unblemished three-from-three record and is another possible contender.

William Hill: 5-2 Opera Singer, 4 Fallen Angel, 5 Elmalka, 6 Ramatuelle, 7 Porta Fortuna, 10 Devoted Queen, 12 Dance Sequence, Rouhiya, Ylang Ylang, 14 Romantic Style, 16 bar

Kinross: favourite for the Jubilee but has only finished seventh and eighth in the last two runnings Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

4.25 Ascot, Saturday June 22

Kinross made his seasonal reappearance in this race last year, finishing seventh, and the seven-year-old takes the same route this campaign. He was last seen finishing a neck behind Art Power in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes over the Queen Elizabeth II course and distance in October. Jane Chapple-Hyam's Mill Stream is among Kinross's potential opponents. He comes into this following a win in the Group 2 Duke Of York Stakes. Shartash is unbeaten in two starts since joining Archie Watson and could take a jump in class having scored in Listed company at Haydock last time. Khaadem caused an 80-1 upset last year and is a best-priced 25-1 to retain his crown.

bet365: 11-2 Kinross, 6 Mill Stream, 8 Regional, 10 Mitbaahy, 12 Shouldvebeenaring, 14 Art Power, Shartash, Spycatcher, Washington Heights, 16 Go Bears Go, The Wizard Of Eye, 20 bar

Read these next:

Four Epsom eyecatchers who it can pay to follow throughout the remainder of the season

Wesley Ward hails Aidan O'Brien's Derby win 'one of the greatest training feats' as he prepares Royal Ascot team

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

