Four Epsom eyecatchers who it can pay to follow throughout the remainder of the season

We identify four horses from Epsom's Derby festival who it could pay to follow this season . . .

A three-time winner in France last year, Beshtani was purchased for €340,000 at the Arqana Autumn sales and made a promising debut for his new connections when second in the 1m½f handicap at Epsom last Friday.

The Hamad Al Jehani-trained colt lost out in a head-bob to Jonathan Portman’s Two Tempting, who got first run on Beshtani and received more than a stone in weight from him.

Beshtani (near) finishes a close second to Two Tempting at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The front two pulled more than two lengths clear of a group of established handicappers, and as Beshtani wasn’t particularly well found in the betting some improvement from that promising British debut can be expected.

The son of Siyouni could tackle the Royal Hunt Cup next – for which he is a best-priced 20-1 – and he rates as the type who can land a valuable handicap before progressing into a Listed/Group performer.

A €270,000 yearling, Ralph Beckett’s Lord Melbourne already looks a shrewd buy at 16,000gns after making a promising stable debut in Friday's 1m2f Nifty 50 Handicap .

The four-year-old became outpaced three furlongs out and looked as though he was going to drop away, but once switched to the outside of the field by jockey Tyler Heard he finished strongly for fifth.

A winner on heavy ground over 1m2f for Simon and Ed Crisford earlier this year, his official rating of 80 gives him the option of contesting weaker races.

George Boughey’s Chic Colombine entered the notebook as an unlucky loser when a fast-finishing second in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday.

The three-year-old produced a career-best performance in the Group 3, bouncing back from her no-show in the French 1,000 Guineas, but she would almost certainly have won had she not had the door closed on her two furlongs out. After the interference, Chic Colombine renewed her challenge to finish a neck behind the winner Breege.

Chic Colombine (left) chases home Breege at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

She should have no problem getting her head in front at Group level on her favoured soft ground and could even be stepped up to Group 1 level next in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, for which she is a general 25-1 chance.

The aptly named Due For Luck has caught the eye in both starts this season.

He suffered a nightmare run when third in a 5f handicap at Chester's May meeting and endured another troubled passage when occupying the same finishing position in Saturday's 3YO Dash .

John and Sean Quinn's gelding raced with the choke out in the early stages of that race and was tight for room when challenging down the stands’ rail, but kept on when presented with a gap to finish a length and a half behind the Gemma Tutty-trained winner Blue Storm.

On that performance his mark of 85 seriously underestimates him.

