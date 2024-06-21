Racing Post logo
Royal Ascot

Friday at Royal Ascot: whole track watered overnight to maintain good to firm ground for day four

Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot news on Friday . . .

Going update: conditions remain quick for day four

The going on day four of Royal Ascot remains good to firm after officials watered the whole track overnight to maintain conditions.

A total of 5mm of water was applied by clerk of the course Chris Stickels and his team for the penultimate day of the royal meeting and conditions are expected to remain quick throughout racing.

Speaking just before 8am, Stickels said: "There is no change. We're good to firm and we've watered 5mm overnight on the whole track. We're expecting another sunny day in the forecast today."

Posted at 8am

Non-runners

3.45
2. Devoted Queen

4.25
2. Teumessias Fox
6. La Yakel

5.05
30. Lou Lou's Gift

Posted at 8am

Read our day four Royal Ascot previews:

'She's working really well and she's probably overpriced' - key Albany quotes 

'He could be open to a lot of improvement' - key trainer quotes and analysis for the Commonwealth Cup 

Diamond Rain following well-worn route as she bids to get Godolphin back on Ribblesdale scoreboard 

Willie Mullins unveils latest Diamond in bid for more Royal Ascot glory in Duke of Edinburgh 

Can Indelible be another winning favourite in the Sandringham? Key analysis and quotes for the fillies' handicap 

'We know he's better than that' - Aidan O'Brien hoping Diego Velazquez can bounce back to form in King Edward VII Stakes 

'He's favourite for a reason' - in-form Oisin Murphy eyeing more success in competitive handicap 

