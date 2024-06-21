Friday at Royal Ascot: whole track watered overnight to maintain good to firm ground for day four

Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot news on Friday . . .

Going update: conditions remain quick for day four

The going on day four of Royal Ascot remains good to firm after officials watered the whole track overnight to maintain conditions.

A total of 5mm of water was applied by clerk of the course Chris Stickels and his team for the penultimate day of the royal meeting and conditions are expected to remain quick throughout racing.

Speaking just before 8am, Stickels said: "There is no change. We're good to firm and we've watered 5mm overnight on the whole track. We're expecting another sunny day in the forecast today."

Non-runners

3.45

2. Devoted Queen

4.25

2. Teumessias Fox

6. La Yakel

5.05

30. Lou Lou's Gift

