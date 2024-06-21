- More
Friday at Royal Ascot: whole track watered overnight to maintain good to firm ground for day four
Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot news on Friday . . .
Going update: conditions remain quick for day four
The going on day four of Royal Ascot remains good to firm after officials watered the whole track overnight to maintain conditions.
A total of 5mm of water was applied by clerk of the course Chris Stickels and his team for the penultimate day of the royal meeting and conditions are expected to remain quick throughout racing.
Speaking just before 8am, Stickels said: "There is no change. We're good to firm and we've watered 5mm overnight on the whole track. We're expecting another sunny day in the forecast today."
Posted at 8am
Non-runners
3.45
2. Devoted Queen
4.25
2. Teumessias Fox
6. La Yakel
5.05
30. Lou Lou's Gift
Posted at 8am
Read our day four Royal Ascot previews:
'She's working really well and she's probably overpriced' - key Albany quotes
'He could be open to a lot of improvement' - key trainer quotes and analysis for the Commonwealth Cup
Diamond Rain following well-worn route as she bids to get Godolphin back on Ribblesdale scoreboard
Willie Mullins unveils latest Diamond in bid for more Royal Ascot glory in Duke of Edinburgh
Can Indelible be another winning favourite in the Sandringham? Key analysis and quotes for the fillies' handicap
'We know he's better than that' - Aidan O'Brien hoping Diego Velazquez can bounce back to form in King Edward VII Stakes
'He's favourite for a reason' - in-form Oisin Murphy eyeing more success in competitive handicap
- Watch now: live Royal Ascot day four preview show with David Jennings, Johnny Dineen and Charlie Poste
- 'This might be the last time we will see her in a handicap' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day four at Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot tips 2024: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- Harry Wilson's Royal Ascot tips on Friday: 'I can't understand why she's twice the price of those rivals here'
- Watch: Royal Ascot day four preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
