'He's favourite for a reason' - in-form Oisin Murphy eyeing more success in competitive handicap

While the Commonwealth Cup has to fight for its Group 1 status, handicaps do not have to navigate the same political concerns. All that matters is they make good betting heats. The evidence of recent years is that there is plenty of supply for an increased programme of 5f sprints for three-year-olds in early summer.

The Holyroodhouse predates an age-restricted 'Dash' at Epsom and it is unlikely the two have a great amount of overlap. The rockets who thrive at Epsom would struggle to last home up Ascot's stiff 5f.

This has already shown itself more than just a betting race, too. The first winner has since won a Group 1, the second an Ayr Gold Cup and last year's runner-up was Kerdos.

Whatever happens in other straight-course races, you can likely rely on distinct groups in this race. There is little time for horses to organise around one focal point. Also, no horse is likely to break more than a handful of stalls away from a blaster.

Higher stalls have had the upper hand. That tallies with what is generally seen in 5f races at Ascot on good ground or quicker. Having a high draw and Ryan Moore on his back could make Sommelier one for money. He has sound form claims, having got Big Evs at it briefly on his return to this trip at York.

Plenty of others have shaped well in recent runs. The market is showing faith in the York race won by Jubilee Walk . He is favourite and the placed horses – Vantheman and Pilgrim – are also prominent in the lists.

York also points to Two Tribes . He was a luckless second to James's Delight at Newmarket but that winner sealed his ticket to Group races at York last Saturday. History suggests one of these runners will do the same today.

Marco Botti, trainer of Sommelier

He's fast and the ground should be fine. When you're close to top weight it's never easy but he seems in good order and we know this is his best trip.

Tom Ward, trainer of Woodhay Wonder

She shows plenty of speed over six furlongs so a stiff five won't be a problem and she's got a lovely draw in the middle.

Karl Burke, trainer of Got To Love A Grey

She's working really well. This five furlongs will be ideal, although the ground drying out probably isn't a positive.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Jubilee Walk

He was impressive at York, travelling strongly and in control late on. The handicapper had his say but he's favourite for a reason. He can go very well.

Adrian Murray, trainer of Majestic Beauty

She ran well at the Curragh. It's competitive but she's been in good form since.

Roger Varian, trainer of Brave Empire , Moswaat and Markakol

Markakol is talented with a lot of speed and the race will suit him. Brave Empire is probably still on the upgrade and has a good winning record. A stiff five furlongs will be a first but he's got plenty of speed. Moswaat is warming into his season. He's in great shape but might prefer more ease in the ground.

Gemma Tutty, trainer of Blue Storm

Everything has gone well since Epsom and I'm happy with the ground but it's a different track and I don't know how far his stamina is going to take him.

Adam Ryan, son of and assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Mon Na Slieve and Vantheman

Mon Na Slieve ran a good race in the Westow and ran well on the wrong side here last year. Vantheman was a shade unlucky with the draw when just behind the favourite last time and is in great order.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Mukaafah

He's been aimed at this race since his win at Doncaster and we've been happy with him. You need everything to fall right but he's in good shape.

Jack Davison, trainer of Scorchio

She had a good form boost from Cork with Kendall Roy winning next time out. She's travelled over well and the conditions of the race will suit. A strongly-run 5f on nice ground suits her well.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Dyrholaey

He's unbeaten and Archie Watson is a master at Royal Ascot. He was put away after Newcastle to protect his mark, his form has worked out and he's fast and honest.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Dorney Lake

He won well last time and dropping back to five furlongs should not be a problem.

Richard Hughes, trainer of No Half Measures

Her last run was a career best and they went a bit slow which wasn't ideal. Stall one is a big concern but these things can change as the meeting goes on.

