Willie Mullins unveils latest Diamond in bid for more Royal Ascot glory in Duke of Edinburgh

It's Willie Mullins , it's Ryan Moore and it's a Royal Ascot handicap. A short price about Ethical Diamond for the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes is inevitable.

Mullins is mustard in handicaps at this meeting and is already off the mark for the week after Bellocio landed the Copper Horse on Tuesday. However, it is the staying handicaps where the Closutton trainer truly excels.

The Duke of Edinburgh eludes Mullins, who has bagged back-to-back Coppers Horses, four Queen Alexandras and four runnings of the Ascot Stakes since 2012.

Ethical Diamond was an eyecatching second behind subsequent winner Saturn over 1m2f at Leopardstown last time out to put the finishing touches on his Royal Ascot preparation. He is berthed in stall 18, which is likely no bad thing given the turmoil low-drawn runners can encounter in Ascot’s big-field 1m4f races.

That is the concern surrounding the four-timer-seeking Crystal Black (four), who has a job on his hands upholding Curragh form with the less-exposed Deakin (21).

Willie Mullins: his record in staying contests at Ascot speaks for itself Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Rustiness will be the primary worry for Shadow Dance (19) off a 252-day break and Sheer Rocks (nine) following 349 days away from the track.

It was a surprise to see Epic Poet (16) among the outsiders when the market opened. He was a Group performer in France two seasons ago and produced his best effort since those days on his stable debut for David O'Meara when sixth of 16 at York, a performance which earned him a 1lb drop to a mark of 97. That Danny Tudhope chose to ride him over two race-fit stablemates with better claims on paper caught the attention going into that contest.

The same connections had Get Shirty run a fine race in Tuesday's Ascot Stakes, and Epic Poet is just the sort they excel with.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Gerard Keane, trainer of Crystal Black

He's been in great form and earned his ticket over here when winning at the Curragh. Everything went wrong for him the last day as he couldn't get a run, but he got out and still won. The trip is an unknown, but the way he was finishing over a mile and two furlongs the last day, you'd say he was only getting going at the finish. The course should be fine as he's a very straightforward horse who handles most tracks.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Deakin

He had a good run at the Curragh. He has a wide draw, but he's prepared well and we're hoping for a good run from him.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Marhaba The Champ

He needs the ground, it was on the soft side at York. The big field and strongly run race will be perfect for him.

James Ferguson, trainer of Bague D'Or

He's in great form and I'd like to think he's taken a step forward since his last start. He'll love the ground, I'm happy enough with the draw, and we can ride how we like from there. I tried to get him into the Copper Horse on Tuesday and we were the last one out, which was tough, but you need to stay at Royal Ascot and he'll definitely be running all the way to the line. It's a competitive enough race but I'm looking forward to it.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Fairbanks

I've got a great draw and he's a progressive horse. He'll love the fast ground and has a chance. I was delighted with his run at Hamilton and I think he's going the right way.

Roger Varian, trainer of Shadow Dance

He's a lovely horse and really one to look forward to this year. This is a starting point for him and I think he's in very good condition. He's got a very wide draw to contend with and he's got to prove as effective on fast ground, but he's one we're really excited about and hopefully he can run with great credit.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Vaguely Royal

He's dropping back two furlongs after running a solid race at Goodwood. This stiff mile and a half should suit and he'll enjoy the top of the ground.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Ziggy

He's been running well after having a lot of time off, and I think he'll strip a bit fitter again for Epsom. The slight question mark is the ground. He doesn't like soft ground so we're hopeful he'll handle this. If so, he'll run a competitive race as he's in good form and I think the track will suit.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

