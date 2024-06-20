Can Indelible be another winning favourite in the Sandringham? Key analysis and quotes for the fillies' handicap

Favourites have a strong record in the Sandringham, winning five of the last ten runnings and Indelible is a long way clear in the betting for this year’s race.

There’s a good mix of low, middle and high draws that have been successful throughout the race’s history and the winner has come from Indelible’s stall (4) on three occasions in the previous 20 renewals, including a couple that were run on good to firm.

After staying on well to win at Doncaster on her return, picking up her rivals in the final furlong, there is a suspicion this stiffer test will suit and her dam (six-time Group 1 winner, Midday) was at her very best on quick ground.

On paper, the pace is spread across the track and this race often sets up nicely for a hold-up performer. One who fits the bill is Arisaig , who relished a switch to patient tactics at Lingfield last time and now gets the services of Jamie Spencer, who has won this race on four occasions. That booking suggests she’ll be waited with again.

It was a bit surprising to see Strutting as big as 50-1 given she is 8lb well in after a close Listed fourth at Goodwood a couple of weeks ago. Rachel King takes over in the saddle, a jockey who has enjoyed Group 1 success since moving to Australia and she could go well with the rail to help from the highest draw (33).

On the other side in stall one is Battle Queen . The Churchill filly’s second to a subsequent Listed winner at Southwell looks like smart form and she made easy work of a Nottingham maiden subsequently. Andrew Balding’s filly may be the one to tow them along on the far side.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Oisin Murphy, rider of Kitty Rose

She has Group form and felt very good when I sat on her in Newmarket. I hope she can go very well, it would mean a lot to me for her new and old connections.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Everlasting and Flight Of Fancy

It's a quick turnaround for Everlasting but she seems to have come out of the race well and is progressive. Flight Of Fancy was just caught close home in a handicap at the Curragh, after which we decided to come here.

Christophe Ferland, trainer of Julica

It’s an interesting option for her although the race is a very difficult one for me to judge. I think the track will suit her. We’ve run her in a couple of very good Classic preps in France and she’s been just below that level, so we’re dropping her in grade a tiny bit.

George Boughey, trainer of Soprano

She drops into a handicap for the first time and has probably not had it go her way for most of her career. She’s a slow starter, which could help at this track, and we’ll ride her to get the trip. She’s an interesting outsider if she puts her best foot forward.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Forever Blue and Indelible

They've been training well and are near enough drawn next to each other in the low numbers, which is a concern.

William Haggas, trainer of Hard To Resist

She's been on an awayday and is in good shape. I don't know whether she's handicapped to win but I'm very pleased with her.

Roger Varian, trainer of Zenjabeela and Shin Jidai

Zenjabeela is a nice filly who didn't run quite as well as we'd hoped last time. She was a bit rusty after the winter. She's in great shape and is very capable. Shin Jidai is lovely and just sneaked in. She's on the upgrade, will be suited by stepping up to mile and will handle fast conditions.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Fair Angellica and My Margie

Fair Angellica is a good filly and if she gets the mile she could have a huge chance. Her draw [stall seven] is a concern though. My Margie is really consistent and doesn’t have much weight on her back so hopefully can finish strong.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Rochelle

She's been bouncing since her last run and the fast ground and stiff mile will suit her. I feel she’s well handicapped.

Joseph O’Brien, trainer of Without Words and Uluru

This course and distance should suit Without Words well and with the right set-up she has an each-way chance. The stiff mile should favour Uluru and if any rain happened to fall it would be a help to her.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Cat Ninja , Mrs Morrell , Strutting and D Flawless

Cat Ninja has progressed with each start and has been in good order since her last run. The extra furlong is a question mark for Mrs Morrell but she's been in good order. Strutting ran well last time and comes here off her old mark. She enjoys top of the ground and dropping back to the stiff mile should play to her strengths. D Flawless seems to have taken a step forward for her recent run at Goodwood.

James Ferguson, trainer of Nocturnal

We've been very patient with her and this has been the plan for a long time. She's a nice filly and I think she's well handicapped. She's untried on this quick ground but she'll get the mile very well.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

