Four Royal Ascot formlines that could be boosted at Haydock on Saturday

With Royal Ascot less than a fortnight away, we look at some formlines for the royal meeting that could be boosted at Haydock's Premier meeting

Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes (1.50 )

Last year's Nunthorpe hero will not be going to Royal Ascot as Adam West prepares his stable star for a defence of his crown on the Knavesmire but should the five-year-old get back to winning ways in the feature Haydock sprint it will provide a form boost to Kerdos .

Live In The Dream was beaten half a length over course and distance on last month's return by Kerdos, who is a best-priced 14-1 with bet365 for the King Charles III Stakes .

Kerdos (centre) fends off Live In The Dream (near) to win the Temple Stakes at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Clive Cox-trained four-year-old was beaten only a neck by Rhythm N Hooves in a 26-runner Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at the same track and trip as the King Charles III last year and his price for going one better at this year's royal meeting may shorten if Live In The Dream obliges.

The drop back to Listed company for Saturday's opener should set Live In The Dream up nicely for next month's Group 3 Coral Charge at Sandown.

Live In The Dream 13:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Adam West

Betfred Nifty Fifty Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (3.00 )

Amy Murphy's improving four-year-old was third in a weaker-than-usual Brigadier Gerard on her first attempt in Group 3 company last month and has another crack at that level against her own sex on Saturday.

Miss Cantik was third behind Prince of Wales's Stakes entry Royal Rhyme , who gave her 3lb and a three-and-a-half length beating on his first start for 215 days. The four-year-old's task at Sandown was helped by getting his favoured soft ground, on which he has now won four of his five starts, which also caused the defection of chief market rival Isle Of Jura, who instead landed a Listed race at Goodwood a day later.

Royal Rhyme won with such ease on his comeback and his trainer Karl Burke will be further reassured if Miss Cantik puts up a strong showing in the race formerly known as the Pinnacle Stakes. Royal Rhyme is a 20-1 chance for his Group 1 Royal Ascot engagement, having finished fifth in the Champion Stakes on his sole start at the Berkshire venue.

Miss Cantik 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Amy Murphy

Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes (3.35 )

Wathnan Racing will undoubtedly be watching how Ramazan fares in this Group 3 having purchased Shartash as part of their pre-Royal Ascot spending spree.

Ramazan: runner-up to Group 1 Royal Ascot entrants on his last two starts Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Shartash beat subsequent Prix Morny and Middle Park winner Blackbeard in a Curragh Group 2 when trained by Johnny Murtagh and owned by the Aga Khan before being sold for €150,000 last September. The son of Invincible Spirit made a successful stable debut for Archie Watson when beating Ramazan by four and three-quarter lengths at Thirsk in April, although he was receiving 4lb from the runner-up.

Shartash, who followed up in a Listed event at Haydock last month, is a 10-1 chance to complete a hat-trick for Watson in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes . The Wizard Of Eye is likely to drop back to 6f to contest that Group 1 and having got up to beat Ramazan in the final strides in the Victoria Cup at Ascot last time, the runner-up could provide another form boost for a contender at the royal meeting.

Ramazan 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes (3.35 )

Witch Hunter is the early favourite for the John of Gaunt Stakes having finished third in the Lockinge last month. The form of that Group 1 has already been boosted by Royal Scotsman, who finished ninth of ten runners at Newbury and landed the Diomed Stakes at Epsom on his next start.

Witch Hunter is the only other Lockinge runner to be seen since and if he can match Royal Scotsman's subsequent Group 3 victory in the John of Gaunt, then connections of Audience and Charyn will feel increasingly confident of their chances in the Queen Anne .

Audience is nearly double the price of Charyn for that Group 1 Royal Ascot opener despite beating the Roger Varian-trained runner-up by a length and three-quarters in the Lockinge but both could shorten from their prices of 10-1 and 11-2 should Witch Hunter do the job at Haydock.

Witch Hunter 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

