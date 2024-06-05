Charlie Fellowes eager to take advantage of open Jubilee with 'extremely talented' The Wizard Of Eye

Charlie Fellowes is hoping to take advantage of the lack of overseas entries at Royal Ascot this year by mapping out an ambitious tilt at the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes with his smart handicapper The Wizard Of Eye .

The Newmarket trainer may well be in the thick of the Royal Ascot action at his yard next week with some US raiders set to board at his Bedford House Stables, but he is thankful that none of them is to be aimed at the sprint feature on June 22.

Formerly trained by Stan Moore, The Wizard of Eye made a successful debut from his new yard at Ascot last month when running out an easy winner of the Victoria Cup.