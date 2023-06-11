Desert Crown ruled out of Royal Ascot following 'minor setback'

Desert Crown , who was a short-price favourite for this month's Prince of Wales's Stakes, was on Sunday ruled out of Royal Ascot after suffering a minor setback.

The four-year-old was unbeaten in three starts last season for Sir Michael Stoute and justified favouritism when landing the Derby by two and a half lengths from Hoo Ya Mal under Richard Kingscote.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the year due to a minor injury before making his seasonal reappearance in last month's Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown, where he finished second behind Hukum.

Following an impressive piece of work on Wednesday, Desert Crown was shortened to clear 2-1 favourite for the Prince of Wales's Stakes, in which he was set to be partnered by Frankie Dettori.

Confirming the news, assistant trainer James Savage said: "Desert Crown trained well on Saturday but met with a minor setback. Royal Ascot is just going to come too soon to get it right."

The son of Nathaniel is owned by Saeed Suhail, whose racing manager Bruce Raymond said: "I know they weren't happy with him after he worked nicely on Saturday morning. He came back a bit sore."

Coral made the well-backed Desert Crown the 7-4 favourite for the Prince of Wales's Stakes on June 21 but he has been replaced at the head of the market by 2-1 joint-favourites Adayar and Luxembourg.

"Desert Crown shortened from 6-1 to 7-4 after his sparkling piece of work and Frankie Dettori was booked to ride him at Ascot, so his setback is a blow to ante-post punters and Frankie ahead of his final royal meeting," said Coral's David Stevens.

Prince of Wales’s Stakes (4.20, June 21)

Coral: 2 Adayar, Luxembourg, 4 Bay Bridge, 5 My Prospero, 12 Emily Upjohn, Simca Mille, 16 Dubai Honour, Point Lonsdale, 20 Above The Curve, Nashwa, 25 bar

