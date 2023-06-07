Desert Crown sparks 'significant Royal Ascot gamble' after dazzling under Ryan Moore in Newmarket gallop

A scintillating gallop on Wednesday morning from last year's Derby winner Desert Crown has resulted in bookmakers running for cover from what they described as "the start of a significant Royal Ascot gamble", slashing his price for the Prince of Wales's Stakes .

A best-priced 6-1 before the gallop, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old is now as short as 3-1 for a potential blockbuster clash with Ballydoyle star Luxembourg and fellow Derby winner Adayar.

Desert Crown , who was partnered by Ryan Moore on the Al Bahathri Polytrack, was first trimmed to 9-2 (from 11-2) by Paddy Power for the 1m2f Group 1 on June 21, but the bookmakers were forced to take further evasive action and now offer 100-30.