Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

Desert Crown sparks 'significant Royal Ascot gamble' after dazzling under Ryan Moore in Newmarket gallop

Desert Crown: beaten at odds of 2-5 on his return
Desert Crown: bang on course for Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker

A scintillating gallop on Wednesday morning from last year's Derby winner Desert Crown has resulted in bookmakers running for cover from what they described as "the start of a significant Royal Ascot gamble", slashing his price for the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

A best-priced 6-1 before the gallop, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old is now as short as 3-1 for a potential blockbuster clash with Ballydoyle star Luxembourg and fellow Derby winner Adayar.

Desert Crown, who was partnered by Ryan Moore on the Al Bahathri Polytrack, was first trimmed to 9-2 (from 11-2) by Paddy Power for the 1m2f Group 1 on June 21, but the bookmakers were forced to take further evasive action and now offer 100-30.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 7 June 2023Last updated 18:17, 7 June 2023
icon
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot