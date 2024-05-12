'Royal Ascot is like the Kentucky Derby on steroids' - US juveniles set for royal meeting after landing qualifiers at Gulfstream Park

Royal Ascot-winning trainer Mark Casse suggested Bullet could be on her way to the prestigious fixture after landing the $106,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

Based in Florida, Casse successfully trained Tepin to land the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at the royal meeting in 2016 and could be tempted by a return to Berkshire after the daughter of War Front defeated You Need Me by two and a quarter lengths under Emisael Jaramillo.

The contest, alongside the $110,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes on the card, provide automatic berths into one of the six juvenile races at Ascot.

Casse, quoted by Bloodhorse, said: "My wife describes it as 'the best'. She said Royal Ascot is like the Kentucky Derby on steroids. It's something I'll never forget. The prestige. We got to meet the Queen, which was very special for us."

Another horse who could be heading for the royal fixture next month is Gabaldon , who landed the other Ascot qualifier on his debut for trainer Jose D'Angelo.

Also ridden by Jaramillo, Gabaldon built up a strong lead in the contest but had to hold off a late challenge from Reach For The Rose to win by a length and a quarter.

D'Angelo said: "The horse showed class from the first day. He's never missed a workout. We were looking for a horse to run in this race. Now, we are looking for a [top] hat."

Silver Knott strikes again for Appleby

Silver Knott: winner of the Autumn Stakes under William Buick in 2022 Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Also on Saturday, the Godolphin-owned Silver Knott continued his winning start to the season by landing the Grade 2 Man o' War Stakes for Charlie Appleby at Aqueduct.

The four-year-old, whose last seven outings have all come in the United States, was following up his victory in the Grade 2 Elkhorn Stakes at Keeneland last month.

The son of Lope De Vega also has three wins in Britain on his CV, including the Solario Stakes at Sandown and Autumn Stakes at Newmarket, both Group 3.

At Aqueduct he was once again partnered by Flavien Prat, with Frankie Dettori aboard stablemate Nations Pride, who was third.

Read these next:

'I probably treated him like too much of a god through the winter. Nothing about the run made any sense'

You Got To Me makes all for Lingfield Oaks Trial win and cut to 16-1 for Oaks - but second Rubies Are Red is 10-1 from 33

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.