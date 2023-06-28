Coronation queen Tahiyra extends lead at top of Cartier Horse of the Year standings

Tahiyra is the outright leader of the Cartier Horse of the Year rankings following her Royal Ascot heroics last week in the Coronation Stakes.

The Dermot Weld-trained three-year-old's win in the mile Group 1 took her clear at the top of the standings on 88 points. She also landed the Irish 1,000 Guineas last month, having finished runner-up in the Newmarket equivalent on her seasonal comeback.

Another star filly, impressive Prix de Diane winner Blue Rose Cen, is second on 72 points, with Chaldean and his and St James's Palace Stakes conqueror Paddington joint-third on 64 points. The 2,000 Guineas and Irish 2,000 Guineas winners are also at the top of the three-year-old colt category.

Courage Mon Ami has surged to the top of the stayer standings on 48 points following his Ascot Gold Cup triumph. The unbeaten four-year-old gave Frankie Dettori a famous ninth win in the race with victory over Coltrane, who is second in that division on 32 points.

King's Stand Stakes winner Bradsell is the new leader of the sprint division following his Royal Ascot victory, which headlined a treble for trainer Archie Watson at the meeting. Bradsell is four points clear of Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille, shock Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem, Highfield Princess and Little Big Bear, who are all on 32 points.

Mostahdaf's impressive victory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes has seen him move up to joint-second in the older horse rankings on 54 points, alongside Dubai Honour. The Shadwell-owned five-year-old stormed clear to beat Luxembourg by four lengths in the Group 1, but the Aidan O'Brien star remains at the top of the division on 56 points.

The winners of the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards will be announced at the Dorchester Hotel in London on November 9. The winners are determined through points earned in Pattern races (30 per cent), combined with opinions of a panel of racing journalists and handicappers (35 per cent) and votes from readers of the Racing Post and Daily Telegraph (35 per cent).

Cartier Racing Awards standings

Horse of the Year

88 Tahiyra

72 Blue Rose Cen

64 Chaldean

64 Paddington

56 Luxembourg

56 Soul Sister

Older Horse

56 Luxembourg

54 Dubai Honour

54 Mostahdaf

48 Simca Mille

48 Triple Time

Three-Year-Old Colt

64 Chaldean

64 Paddington

48 Auguste Rodin

44 Marhaba Ya Sanafi

40 King Of Steel

Three-Year-Old Filly

88 Tahiyra

72 Blue Rose Cen

56 Soul Sister

48 Mawj

40 Jannah Rose

Sprinter

36 Bradsell

32 Highfield Princess

32 Khaadem

32 Little Big Bear

32 Shaquille

Stayer

48 Courage Mon Ami

32 Coltrane

24 Siskany

16 Broome

16 Giavellotto

16 Gregory

16 Sober

